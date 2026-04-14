Experts Highlight Importance of Scar Care During Summer Months

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The sun can be your scar’s worst enemy. According to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, unprotected scars exposed to UV light are far more likely to darken, thicken, or take longer to fade.“Sunlight increases pigment production in healing tissue,” Dr. Speron explains. “Even a few minutes of exposure can cause a scar to turn darker permanently.”During summer, proper scar care goes beyond sunscreen—it requires hydration, protection, and consistent aftercare.Dr. Speron recommends using his Best Scar Support Treatment , which combines vitamin E, peptides, antioxidants, and botanical extracts to nourish scar tissue, improve texture, and prevent discoloration.Dr. Speron’s Top Tips for Summer Scar Care:Always apply SPF 30+ to healing areas—even on cloudy days.Reapply every 2 hours if outdoors or sweating.Keep scars moisturized to maintain elasticity.Avoid tanning directly over scars.Use lightweight, breathable clothing to reduce friction.“Scar care is a marathon, not a sprint,” says Dr. Speron. “The key is consistency and sun protection—especially in the summer.”Discover Dr. Speron’s Best Scar Support Treatment at:👉 Best Scar Support TreatmentAbout Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLCCreated by plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, the brand offers physician-formulated natural products designed to support skin healing and health. With over two decades of surgical experience, Dr. Speron brings trusted expertise to every formulation.

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