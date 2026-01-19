Voxxy Media Appoints Naved Qureshi as Country Head, Indonesia

Seasoned marketing leader to accelerate growth and partnerships in one of the world’s fastest-growing creator markets

Indonesia is growth engine of our SEA strategy. With Naved, we’re doubling down on category leadership - bringing enterprise-grade strategy, premium creator storytelling & performance accountability” — Kulbir Sachdev

JAKARTA, JAKARTA, INDONESIA, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Voxxy Media today announced the appointment of Naved Qureshi as Country Head, Indonesia, strengthening the company’s presence in Southeast Asia’s most dynamic creator economy.

In this role, Qureshi will lead market expansion, enterprise partnerships, and brand strategy while building a high-performing local team focused on measurable impact, creator-led content IPs, and social commerce at scale. He will also drive cross-border programs connecting Indonesia with Voxxy’s wider footprint across Southeast Asia and India.

“Indonesia is the growth engine of our Southeast Asia strategy.” said Kulbir Sachdev, CEO of Voxxy Media. “With Naved, we’re doubling down on category leadership - bringing enterprise-grade strategy, premium creator storytelling, and performance accountability into one stack."

Qureshi brings over two decades of leadership across brand strategy, digital innovation, and creative communications in multiple Asian markets. He has led growth initiatives for technology and consumer brands, including Diageo (SEA), United Breweries–Heineken (India), Apna, Landmark Group (UAE), and Reliance.

“Indonesia’s creators aren’t just shaping culture - they’re shaping commerce.” said Naved Qureshi “Our priority is to design repeatable, insight-led playbooks that blend creators, content, and conversion so brands see a clear lift in awareness, engagement, and sales. I’m excited to build a local team that executes with speed and scales regionally.”

About Voxxy Media

Voxxy Media is Asia’s award-winning, integrated creator-economy powerhouse operating across seven markets in Southeast Asia and India. We connect brands to culture and convert it into growth through end-to-end strategy, creators, premium content, commerce, communities, experiential, and payments, all powered by data and AI.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.