Post-Surgery Skincare: Commonly Overlooked Steps in Patient Recovery

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Whether it’s a facelift, breast surgery, or a minor scar revision, post-surgical skin care is just as critical as the surgery itself. Yet, according to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, many patients overlook key recovery steps that directly impact their healing and long-term results.“The surgery sets the foundation,” says Dr. Speron. “But how patients care for their skin afterward determines how beautifully they heal.”Dr. Speron emphasizes that the skin barrier is fragile after procedures, making it more susceptible to inflammation, scarring, and pigmentation changes.“A gentle, supportive skincare routine can speed up recovery and improve scar appearance dramatically,” he notes.To address this need, Dr. Speron developed his Best Scar Support Treatment , a natural, medical-grade product designed to promote healing, reduce redness, and improve texture in post-surgical or injury scars. It combines vitamin E, peptides, and antioxidants to strengthen skin while minimizing irritation.Dr. Speron’s Post-Surgery Skincare Musts:Avoid harsh actives (retinols, acids) for at least two weeks post-procedure.Hydrate daily to support barrier repair.Protect scars from UV light—sun exposure can darken healing areas.Massage scars gently to improve blood flow and texture.Use clinically tested scar products—not home remedies or random creams.“Patients trust their surgeon for precision,” Dr. Speron says. “They should trust their post-surgical skincare just as much.”Learn more about scar recovery solutions at:Best Scar Support TreatmentAbout Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by Chicago plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care combines over two decades of surgical experience with natural science to create effective, gentle products for healing and rejuvenation.

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