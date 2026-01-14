The European Magazine Releases Its Winter 2026 Edition

The Winter 2026 edition of The European is out now. Order your print or digital copy for exclusive interviews, expert analysis and global insights.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Winter 2026 edition of The European is out now. Order your print or digital copy today for content including exclusive interviews, expert analysis and global business, economic and cultural insights backed by The European’s discerning editorial teamFrom sovereignty and financial architecture to cybersecurity, executive education and culture, the Winter 2026 edition of The European is packed with exclusive interviews, original analysis and global reporting on how Europe is building capability and independence for the year ahead. Readers gain 120 pages of news and expert insight into the systems that underpin strategy, investment and institutional strength across the continent.The issue appears at Davos during the annual meeting, landing in the hands of policymakers, investors, business leaders and media who gather in the Alps each January to set agendas and compare notes on the year ahead.AHS Properties leads this edition, with founder Abbas Sajwani discussing architecture, luxury development and the cultural expectations shaping new global capital hubs. Our extensive profile sits within the edition’s broader examination of property, place and the built environment, and introduces a sector that continues to set benchmarks in design, investment and urban experience.Finance and policy coverage includes exclusive conversations with Liechtenstein’s Prime Minister Brigitte Haas and Christoph Reich of Liechtensteinische Landesbank, supported by private-banking intelligence from Neue Bank and Interadvice Anstalt, and a briefing from the Liechtenstein Bankers Association on AAA positioning and regulatory discipline. Christina Gerogaki maps the practical requirements for deeper European capital-market alignment, while Michael Kohlhase highlights active management and boutique funds centred on responsibility and long-term conviction. Curium, Cofense and the Information Security Forum expand the focus on security and healthcare through detailed reports on radioligand therapy, human-centred cyber defence and mission-critical asset protection, with Aalto University and embaX showing how executive education is preparing European leaders for sustained constraint.Additional lifestyle and human-interest features examine male breast cancer, AI-enabled adult learning and women in science, while the mobility, investment and standards section extends the sovereignty theme internationally through maritime registration, residence and citizenship programmes and African offshore fund structures.Culture and travel round out the edition, with the Pforzheim Jewellery Museum’s landmark exhibition Dinner is Served and features on Baden-Baden, Salzburg, South Tyrol, Croatia and the Maldives’ Raa Atoll.Our Editor-at-Large, Stanley Johnson, meanwhile, reports from Botswana after a recent visit, exploring its conservation landscape and wider policy themes.The Winter 2026 edition of The European is available now in print and digital. Readers can access copies through leading airport lounges and trade-fair venues, or subscribe for the whole year (FOUR QUARTERLY ISSUES).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.