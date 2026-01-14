Limpopo Education on re-opening of schools affected by flash floods

The Limpopo Department of Education has noted the harsh and severe weather conditions that have caused flooding in some parts of Vhembe and Mopani Districts. The South African Weather Services issued a level 9 warning for Wednesday, a day that coincides with the re-opening of schools.

The department wishes to inform parents, guardians and teachers in the affected two districts to take caution and not re-open schools tomorrow. This is to ensure the safety of learners and educators within the affected areas. The department will monitor the affected areas with the assistance of the Disaster teams in the municipalities and give updates on a daily basis. The recent floods have disrupted the delivery of food and will also affect scholar transport for learners who reside far from schools. The department will advise when it is suitable for schooling to resume in the affected areas.

Most Schools in the 4 districts in Vhembe and Mopani are inaccessible for both teachers and learners. The severe weather conditions are also a threat to learners, especially chidren in the early grades.

