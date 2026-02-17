Dr. Speron Outlines Five Skin Care Considerations for Women Over 40 This Spring

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spring is the season of renewal—and according to Dr. Sam Speron, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder of Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLC, it’s also the perfect time for women over 40 to revive their skin and rediscover their glow.“As we age, our skin doesn’t just slow down—it changes at a cellular level,” explains Dr. Speron. “Women over 40 need a skincare approach that focuses on renewal, protection, and hydration rather than just quick fixes.”Dr. Speron shares his top five doctor-backed spring skin secrets:Reboot Your Barrier. Use gentle, lipid-rich moisturizers to repair winter damage and restore balance.Exfoliate Wisely. Replace harsh scrubs with enzyme or lactic acid exfoliants to smooth without irritation.Brighten Naturally. Incorporate vitamin C and botanical antioxidants to fight dullness and sun damage.Don’t Skip SPF. UV rays are stronger in spring—daily sunscreen is non-negotiable.Feed Your Skin. Products with peptides, ceramides, and natural oils help maintain elasticity and glow.To support these changes, Dr. Speron recommends his Radiance Renewal Serum and Natural Rejuvenation Moisturizer, both designed for mature skin needing hydration, firmness, and brightness.“The goal isn’t perfection—it’s confidence,” says Dr. Speron. “Healthy skin reflects a healthy lifestyle, and it’s never too late to start.”Explore Dr. Speron’s age-defying skincare line at:About Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care, LLCFounded by plastic surgeon Dr. Sam Speron, Dr. Speron’s Natural Skin Care offers medical-grade, natural products for real results. With over 6,400 five-star reviews, the brand helps women and men achieve radiant, healthy skin through science-driven natural care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.