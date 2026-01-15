The Advocacy Circle Launches to Help Families Navigate Special Education With Practical Tools, Training, and AI Support

Dan Rothfeld, Chief Operating Officer of The Advocacy Circle The Advocacy Circle is a new platform designed to help families organize, prepare, and navigate the special education process with greater clarity and support.

FARMINGTON HILLS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Advocacy Circle (TAC), a new subscription-based education platform built to help families and advocates navigate the special education journey, launched today. TAC brings together step-by-step training, downloadable tools and templates, community support, and an AI-enabled, jurisdiction-aware guidance feature designed to help users find relevant process information and organize next steps—without replacing individualized legal advice.Families often face a fragmented system: urgent timelines, confusing documentation, inconsistent school practices, and limited access to reliable resources. TAC is designed to reduce that friction by making core advocacy workflows easier to understand and execute, especially around IEPs, 504 plans, evaluations, accommodations, dispute resolution pathways, and transition planning.TAC’s launch platform includes:• A structured learning pathway (LMS) with practical, plain-language modules and checklists families can use immediately• A template and resource library to support documentation, meeting preparation, and follow-up• A membership community focused on shared learning, peer support, and trusted resources• An AI-enabled, jurisdiction-aware feature to help users locate and apply state-specific procedural information, organize questions and prepare relevant documentation to support the advocacy of their child“Families deserve tools that reduce confusion and help them move forward with clarity,” said Keith Altman , Founder/Managing Partner of K Altman Law. “The Advocacy Circle is designed to make the advocacy process more navigable, so parents and supporters can prepare, document, and communicate more effectively at every stage.”“Launching TAC is about access and execution,” said Dan Rothfeld , COO of The Advocacy Circle. “We built a platform that turns the special education process into a workable set of steps, training, templates, and support, so families can spend less time guessing and more time advocating with confidence.”TAC is available beginning today at TheAdvocacyCircle.com. About The Advocacy Circle (TAC):The Advocacy Circle is a subscription-based education platform designed to help families and advocates navigate special education with practical training, tools, templates, and community support. Leveraging artificial intelligence, TAC provides educational resources and workflow guidance intended to help users better organize information, prepare for meetings, and understand common procedural pathways.Important Notice / Disclaimer:The Advocacy Circle provides educational information and self-advocacy resources and is not a law firm. TAC does not provide legal advice, does not create an attorney-client relationship, and does not substitute for advice from a licensed attorney regarding any specific situation.

