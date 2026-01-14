Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster visits AV Plaatjies Secondary School in Mthatha, 16 Jan

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) Cluster will visit the AV Plaatjies Secondary School in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape, on Friday, 16 January 2026. The purpose of the visit is to support and participate in the back-to-school programme as the country enters the new academic year.

The JCPS Cluster visited the OR Tambo District during September 2025 and conducted a service delivery oversight on the efficacy of government facilities especially focused on law enforcement in the Mthatha area. This was followed by a community wide imbizo where issues related to Crime, Gender Based Violence and Femicide and general service delivery challenges were discussed.

As part of the visit, the cluster Heads of Department also conducted oversight in various schools around the Payne Village, where they identified several challenges related to alcohol abuse, proliferation of taverns adjacent to places of learning, dilapidated infrastructure in school buildings and general lack of maintenance of premises in the schools.

To respond to these challenges, the cluster made commitments to urgently address the issue of alcohol abuse and proliferation of taverns in partnership with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, the plight of poor pupils in the school and the challenge of damaged infrastructure such as broken windows and desks.

As such, for the current visit, the cluster will be giving a report on the work done by the Liquor Board, to intervene on the issue of alcohol abuse and taverns.

There will also be a handing-over of bursaries and school uniforms to a selected number of pupils, repair of some damaged infrastructure, and general maintenance of the school.

In attendance will be the Directors General for Civilian Secretariat for Police Service, Mr. Thulani Sibuyi, Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili of NATJOINTS and Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale of the Department of Correctional Services among other dignitaries.

The visit will take place as follows:

Date: Friday, 16 January 2026

Time: 07h00

Venues: AV PLAATJIES SECONDARY SCHOOL, NEW PAYNE VILLAGE, Mthatha, Eastern Cape

Enquiries:

Mava Scott

Cell: 083 391 2947

William Baloyi

Cell: 083 390 7147

