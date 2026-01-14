Minister Siviwe Gwarube and MEC Viola Motsumi kick-off back-to-school 2026 programme in North West, 14 Jan

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms Siviwe Gwarube and North West Education MEC Viola Motsumi will tomorrow, Wednesday 14 January officially kick off the 2026 Back-To-School Programme. Minister Gwarube will usher in the first day of the 2026 academic calendar by spending the morning at Tshenolo Primary School in Lehlabile Township, Brits, in the North West Province.

The Minister will welcome learners back to school, with special focus on Grade R and Grade 1 learners who will be attending school for the very first time. The visit will underscore the importance of early learning as the foundation for lifelong educational success.

As part of the programme, the Minister will also inspect the readiness of the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) kitchen to ensure that nutritious meals are prepared and served to learners from the first day of school.

During her engagement with educators, the Minister will encourage teachers to be bolder, more ambitious, and more innovative in 2026, as the education system continues to focus on improving learning outcomes and preparing learners for a rapidly changing world.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event.

Venue: Tshenolo Primary School, Lehlabile Township, Brits, North West

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday 14 January 2026

Time: 07:00

Media enquiries:

Acting Director – Communication and Research: Terence Khala

Cell: 081 758 1546

Media Liaison Officer: Lukhanyo Vangqa

Cell: 066 302 1533

