Water investment delivering new homes for South Australian families

Release date: 14/01/26

More than 9,000 new homes have been unlocked since the record $1.5 billion investment in water infrastructure by the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Since the launch of the Premier’s Housing Roadmap in June 2024, SA Water has signed 261 development agreements (DAFIs) with builders, confirming water and sewer services for 9,231 new allotments across South Australia.

At Riverlea – one of the state’s largest housing projects - at least 65 homes have already been completed and are now occupied because of these development agreements.

Now, more than 30,000 metres of new water and sewer pipes have been installed across Adelaide’s north and south, marking a major milestone in one of South Australia’s largest infrastructure delivery programs enabling housing growth.

Since the first pipe was laid in September 2024, SA Water’s program has seen extensive work carried out to expand its networks and unlock capacity for new homes to be built in growth areas such as Angle Vale, Roseworthy, Riverlea and Onkaparinga Heights.

The pipelaying milestone represents approximately 40 per cent of the program’s anticipated total length of pipe to be delivered, with between 20 and 30 construction crews typically working every day across 10 individual project areas.

Yet another water infrastructure project is in full swing, as the second stage of work for Riverlea is well underway and progressing at pace.

This project involves the installation of an additional 10,000 metres of new trunk water main along Robert Road and Petherton Road – between Angle Vale Road and Kalara Reserve – to complete the connecting network of pipes increasing supply to Riverlea.

The new pipes will be linked up to water mains already installed throughout suburbs such as Davoren Park and Virginia, and connect to SA Water’s storage tank in Elizabeth East, which is nearing the completion of an upgrade to enable additional water flow and greater tank control.

Nearby areas including Blakeview and Eyre will also benefit from this new infrastructure, which serves as the backbone of SA Water’s expanding network.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

We refused to be yet another government that kicked the can down the road when it came to building water infrastructure.

That’s why it was the centrepiece of our Housing Roadmap – investing in water infrastructure that would set out state up for the future.

As a direct result of our investment, thousands of homes are being built – and it will enable even more South Australians to live in their new homes.

Our Government refused to put investing in water in the too hard basket like the last Government did.

We are determined to continue the momentum of building more homes for South Australians.

Attributable to Chris Emsley – Walker Senior Construction Manager - Riverlea

The infrastructure rollout led by the South Australian Government has boosted serviceability at Riverlea, allowing us to unlock more land supply and deliver homes sooner.

Walker’s investment in enabling infrastructure, alongside the State Government’s water and sewer upgrades is driving momentum, with more homes for South Australians, Riverlea’s first school under construction and The Palms Shopping Village taking shape, to support our fast-growing, connected community.