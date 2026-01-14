Storecove Receives Plateforme Agrèèe Accreditation For France’s E-invoicing Mandate

The e-invoicing provider advances towards full registration as France prepares for mandatory compliance requirements

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Storecove has received Platforme Agrèèe (PA) accreditation from French authorities, positioning the company to support organizations preparing for France’s upcoming e-invoicing mandate.Under France’s e-invoicing reform, companies operating in or trading with France will be required to issue and exchange invoices through government-accredited platforms. PA status is a prerequisite for compliance, making early platform readiness critical for both French businesses and international organizations.Following approval of its PA application, Storecove has entered the final stage of the accreditation process: interoperability testing with France’s Public Billing Portal (Portail Public de Facturation). This phase validates secure data exchange and operational alignment with France’s national e-invoicing infrastructure. Storecove expects to complete interoperability testing by early March 2026.Following the approval of its PA application, Storecove has entered the final registration phase: interoperability testing. The process requires the platform to demonstrate seamless connection with France’s Public Billing Portal. The company expects to complete this testing by the early March deadline.Storecove is already working with organizations that operate in, or trade with, France to prepare for the transition, including guidance on compliance requirements, system integration planning, and cross-border invoicing considerations. As implementation timelines approach, the company continues to work closely with regulators and ecosystem partners to ensure ongoing alignment with evolving technical standards.To further support customers navigating the mandate, Storecove is in the final stages of establishing a Paris-based presence and has expanded its team with French-speaking engineers, strengthening its ability to provide localized regulatory expertise and technical support.Because Storecove’s accreditation was granted after mid-October, the company will appear on the official list of PA providers whose applications have been fully validated and are currently undergoing interoperability testing, in accordance with French government publication guidelines.About the Company:Storecove is a global provider of e-invoicing and e-document exchange solutions, offering connectivity to the DBNAlliance, Peppol , and other global e-invoicing networks. As a certified access point, Storecove enables businesses to exchange electronic invoices securely and comply with international tax regulations. By leveraging its API-driven platform, Storecove simplifies B2B transactions, ensuring compliance and efficiency in digital invoicing on a global scale. Learn more at storecove.com.

