Bahia Backs AI Education Innovation in Southeast Asia with $250,000 Seed Commitment to JaPi Inc.

Participants engage with the Japi AI Learning System during an institutional training session, showcasing a human-centric approach that blends AI tutors with facilitator-led learning.

Bahia backs JaPi Inc. with a USD 250,000 seed commitment to grow AI-driven English learning and workforce development in Indonesia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bahia has announced a strategic seed investment commitment of USD 250,000 in JaPi Inc., a North Carolina, USA based startup with a Representative Office in Indonesia. The investment begins with an initial USD 100,000 funding round to scale Applied AI solutions that democratize top-tier English learning and professional development across Indonesia.

JaPi Inc. focuses on solving a critical gap for the many Indonesians who seek career advancement but cannot afford traditional, high-cost training. By utilizing adaptive AI, the platform provides a professional-grade alternative for mastering English and essential workplace skills, making high-quality development accessible to those previously priced out of the market.

Andrew Gonczi, CEO of JaPi Inc., stated: "This strategic funding allows us to deploy Applied AI to solve a real-life need. Our mission is to ensure that top-quality English learning and professional development are no longer luxuries, but accessible tools for every Indonesian striving to grow in the digital economy."

Rita Gergely, Managing Director of Bahia, added: "Our commitment to JaPi is rooted in their ability to solve real-world challenges through technology. This investment provides the runway to build deep momentum in Indonesia and support the many motivated learners who seek quality training but lack the resources to access it."

The capital will be used to grow JaPi’s Indonesian operations and accelerate deployments with local enterprise and institutional partners.

About Bahia

Bahia is a Budapest, Hungary-based investment company with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate and high-growth sectors. The firm is actively increasing its exposure to disruptive technology, focusing on backing scalable ventures that address critical human and economic needs in emerging markets. www.bahia-group.com

About JaPi Inc.

JaPi Inc. is a North Carolina, U.S.-based company with a Representative Office in Indonesia, applying AI to deliver affordable, professional-quality English learning and corporate training solutions for the Indonesian and European markets. www.japi.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

