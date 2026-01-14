Kuvings Thailand Expands Consumer Engagement Through Early Year Pop Up Stores at Major Retail Locations

The AUTO Series lineup ranges from compact models designed for individual use to large capacity models for families. Visit a Kuvings store near you. AUTO10S: Large capacity 3,000 cc hopper AUTO10S Plus: Large capacity 4,000 cc hopper

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kuvings Thailand has launched a series of pop up stores at major shopping malls across Thailand in early 2026, as part of its efforts to strengthen offline consumer engagement and enhance brand visibility.The pop up stores are being operated at high traffic retail locations, including Central Plaza Pinklao in Bangkok, as well as Robinson Department Store and other key shopping centers nationwide.At the pop up stores, Kuvings Thailand is presenting its hands free juicer AUTO Series as the core product lineup. On site product demonstrations are conducted to allow visitors to observe the juicers in operation, while fresh juice tastings are offered to provide a hands on product experience.The AUTO Series includes a range of models designed to meet different household needs, from the compact AUTO6 for individual households to the larger capacity AUTO10S Plus for high volume juicing. This lineup enables consumers to select products based on their lifestyle and usage preferences.Among the lineup, AUTO10S and AUTO10S Plus have been particularly well received as home use models, supported by features such as a large capacity hopper and an automatic cutting system. The hands free design allows whole fruits and vegetables to be inserted without the need for pre cutting, enabling users to start juicing with minimal manual operation. This feature supports convenient preparation of fresh juice, smoothies, and sorbets in everyday settings.In addition to its home use lineup, Kuvings Thailand is also showcasing its commercial juicer models CS520 and CS600, which are widely used in cafes and juice bars. Both models continue to see steady demand in Thailand’s commercial juicer market, supported by the country’s growing cafe and beverage sector.Looking ahead, Kuvings Thailand plans to further expand consumer touchpoints by combining offline engagement activities with online initiatives, including social media and live commerce, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its market presence in Thailand.📌 Kuvings Thailand l SHIMONO (THAILAND) co.,Ltd🌎 Website : https://kuvings.in.th 📍 292 / 3 PRASERT-MANUKITCH RD NAWAMIN, BUENG KUM BANGKOK 10230 THAILAND📞 Tel : 02 056 1118✉️ Email : online@shimono.in.th

