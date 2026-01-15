Andrew Phelps Expands His Residential Real Estate Practice With IDMS Group

San Diego–based real estate professional focuses on residential real estate transactions through brokerage firm IDMS Group

Real estate transactions require trust, ethics, and attention to detail. My focus is on helping ensure each transaction moves forward as smoothly and efficiently as possible” — Andrew Phelps

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew Phelps, a San Diego–based real estate professional, continues to expand his residential real estate practice through his affiliation with IDMS Group, a boutique real estate brokerage focused primarily on residential real estate transactions.

IDMS Group specializes in representing buyers and sellers in residential properties, emphasizing personalized service, detailed local market knowledge, and a high-touch approach to navigating real estate transactions in competitive markets. Through this brokerage platform, Phelps works closely with clients to guide them through residential real estate transactions with clarity, responsiveness, and attention to detail.

Phelps’ approach centers on understanding client objectives and aligning strategy accordingly, whether assisting buyers in identifying suitable residential opportunities or supporting sellers throughout the listing and negotiation process. His work reflects IDMS Group’s broader commitment to professionalism, transparency, and locally informed representation.

“Clients deserve a real estate process that is ethical, transparent, and well-managed,” said Phelps. “I place a strong emphasis on clear communication and proactive coordination so transactions proceed smoothly and on schedule.”

Through IDMS Group, Phelps remains focused on residential real estate activity in San Diego and surrounding markets, offering clients informed guidance backed by local insight and a disciplined transaction process.

