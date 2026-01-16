ZHUJI, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, January 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Against the backdrop of the continued development of the cultural tourism industry and urban leisure facilities, the amusement equipment manufacturing industry maintains relatively stable market demand. Ferris Wheels and Family Rides, as mature amusement facility types, are widely used in theme parks, urban complexes, and cultural tourism projects. The manufacturing focus for these types of equipment is primarily on structural safety, operational stability, and maintainability under long-term use conditions.

From an industry development perspective, amusement equipment manufacturing is gradually moving towards standardization and engineering. Project owners are paying more attention to manufacturers' engineering experience, product reliability, and adaptability to different application scenarios during equipment selection, rather than just appearance or single function. This trend allows companies with continuous manufacturing capabilities and mature product systems to maintain a relatively stable position in the market.

Zhejiang Juma Entertainment Co., Ltd. is a company specializing in the manufacture of amusement equipment, with main products including Ferris Wheels and Family Rides. The company's products are primarily targeted at cultural tourism and commercial entertainment projects, serving mainly professional project operators. In practical projects, these types of equipment typically need to be integrated with overall site planning, visitor flow organization, and operational models. Therefore, manufacturers must fully consider actual usage conditions during the design phase.

Ferrais Wheels, as large-scale amusement rides, have high requirements for structural design and operating systems. These rides are usually used in urban landmark projects or large-scale cultural and tourism scenarios, emphasizing stable operation and safety control. It is widely believed in the industry that mature manufacturing processes and clear technical standards are crucial for ensuring the long-term operation of such equipment. Zhejiang Juma Entertainment Co., Ltd. focuses on structural rationality and stable configuration of the operating system in its product design to meet the needs of use under normal operating conditions.

Family Rides, on the other hand, are more geared towards families and comprehensive entertainment spaces. While the product types are relatively diverse, they all share consistent requirements for safety and applicability. These rides typically need to maintain stable operation under high usage frequency conditions. Therefore, clear standards exist for material selection, structural strength, and ease of maintenance during the manufacturing process. From industry practice, the core of Family Rides lies not in complex functions, but in reliable performance during long-term operation.

Zhejiang Juma Entertainment Co., Ltd., established in 1989, is a national high-tech enterprise specializing in the research, development, manufacturing, installation, and sales of large-scale amusement equipment. The company's products are used in cultural tourism and commercial entertainment projects, and we are committed to providing customers with amusement equipment solutions that meet safety and operational requirements.

