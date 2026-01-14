Canada Light Expo Announces 2026 Edition With Expanded Showcase and Increased Industry Participation

Canada Light Expo 2025 edition Canada Light Expo 2025 Show Floor Canada Light Talks 2025

Canada Light Expo returns to Toronto on Nov 18–19, 2026, bringing 100+ brands, cutting-edge lighting solutions, and industry-led learning under one roof.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canada Light Expo is set to return on November 18–19, 2026, at The International Centre, Toronto, continuing its role as Canada’s dedicated platform for the lighting and commercial architectural design community. Organised by MEX International Inc., the 2026 edition reflects the event's steady growth and the ongoing need for a gathering space for the lighting, architectural, design and specification community.As one of Canada’s newest events centred on the lighting industry , the Expo is set to welcome 100+ exhibiting brands, presenting more than 1,000 lighting solutions across an expanded 50,000 sq. ft. show floor. This growth reflects the positive response and demand seen in previous editions, highlighting the industry's increasing interest in smart, architectural, decorative, landscape, human-centric, horticultural, and sustainable lighting solutions A Growing PlatformFrom its debut year with fewer than 40 exhibitors to a fully sold-out floor in 2025 featuring over 90 exhibitors, the 2026 edition takes this momentum further, introducing expanded showcases and exclusive highlights designed to support industry learning and collaboration. The Expo is set to remain focused on supporting architects, lighting designers, interior designers, students, and building professionals across the lighting community.A Hub for Learning & NetworkingPower-packed education programs and lighting workshops are the key features of the upcoming edition, offering in-depth, hands-on learning sessions on the latest advancements shaping the future of lighting technology. Curated for meaningful interaction, this platform brings together senior leaders, experts, decision-makers, and innovators to foster collaboration and long-term business relationships. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect directly with global brands and explore breakthrough technologies and emerging trends shaping the future of the lighting ecosystem.Canada Light Expo 2026 will offer more than just product displays. Through Canada Light Talks, attendees can join focused discussions on new trends, industry challenges, and practical solutions. The event is planned to promote meaningful interaction, drawing industry leaders and decision-makers for collaboration and knowledge exchange. A series of networking events will further help strengthen relationships within the lighting community.Supported By Leading AssociationsThe event is supported by leading associations across multiple domains, including architectural, lighting, interior designing, electrical contractors, and other leading bodies. This strong industry backing reinforces the Expo’s role as a comprehensive platform representing every segment of the lighting sector.From the Organizing TeamReflecting on the previous edition’s success, Ms. Himani Gulati, Director of Sales – International Markets at MEX International Inc., stated, “Canada Light Expo continues to grow as a design and lighting platform. The response to the earlier editions reflects the strong demand for a centralised space where professionals can learn, exchange ideas, and experience innovation first-hand. Our focus remains on building an ecosystem that supports collaboration and advances the future of lighting in Canada.”Mr. Gaurav Juneja, Director at MEX International, added, “The 2026 edition represents another step forward in creating a long-term platform that connects professionals, accelerates partnerships, and showcases solutions that push the industry ahead. Our commitment remains to deliver an experience that brings meaningful value to the lighting community.”Setting the standard for the lighting industryAs the lighting sector continues to evolve, Canada Light Expo 2026 is set to reaffirm its position at the forefront of industry advancement. Recognised as a key platform for professionals across Canada and worldwide, the Expo highlights the growing need for a dedicated, design-focused forum that serves the architectural, design, and specification community. The upcoming edition promises cutting-edge insights, innovative solutions, and meaningful opportunities for collaboration, further strengthening its role as the premier event on the Canadian lighting calendar.About the OrganiserMEX International Inc., the Canadian subsidiary of MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd. possesses over four decades in the advertising industry. With 28 years in publishing and 23 years in exhibitions, MEX has organized 100+ market-leading trade exhibitions across India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand. The company is a prominent player in the advertising industry, publishing reputable magazines and advertising trade directories. MEX International Inc. leverages this rich experience to bring successful exhibitions to the Canadian market.

