An Evening of Dialogue, Memory & Hope Brings Together Holocaust Survivor and Muslim-Jewish Peacebuilders

MSHEF and Sharaka will discuss the importance of Holocaust education.

LIVINGSTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF), in partnership with Sharaka and Temple B’nai Abraham, will host An Evening of Dialogue, Memory & Hope on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Temple B’nai Abraham in Livingston, New Jersey.Taking place, the week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the program will feature Holocaust survivor Mark Schonwetter alongside leaders from Sharaka, an international organization dedicated to building understanding and people-to-people connections between Muslims and Jews. The evening will foster meaningful dialogue around memory, resilience, and the urgent need for compassion and cross-cultural collaboration in today’s world.The panel will explore:• The importance of Holocaust education in confronting hatred and misinformation• The dangers of rising antisemitism, Islamophobia, and historical distortion• How Muslim-Jewish collaboration is creating pathways toward understanding• Personal stories of survival, resilience, and bridge-buildingPanelists include Mark Schonwetter (Founder, MSHE Foundation), Isabella S. Fiske (Founder, MSHE Foundation), Alyssa Annis (Moderator, Sharaka), Youssef Elzahari (Sharaka), Fatema Al-Harbi (Sharaka), and Loay Al-Shareef (Sharaka).Sharaka—meaning “partnership” in Arabic—was founded to translate the spirit of the Abraham Accords into real human connection through dialogue, respect, and meaningful engagement across cultures and faiths. MSHEF is honored to partner with Sharaka and Temple B’nai Abraham, a community deeply rooted in multigenerational commitment, to host this special evening.The event is free and open to the public, but registration is required.Register at: charity.pledgeit.org/SharakaxMSHEF About the Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education FoundationThe Mark Schonwetter Holocaust Education Foundation (MSHEF) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting respect, kindness, and anti-hate through Holocaust education. MSHEF provides funding to educators and schools for a variety of educational initiatives, including field trips to Holocaust museums, classroom materials, guest presentations by Holocaust survivors, and more. These programs are designed to foster empathy, historical awareness, and a deeper understanding of the consequences of hatred and intolerance.To learn more, visit www.mshefoundation.org or contact the foundation directly at connect@mshefoundation.org.

