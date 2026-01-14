Veterans Alliance Launches on VA.org, Introducing ‘AI Joe’ and Tech-Forward Tools to Simplify Veteran Benefits

Your Service. Your Story. Your Support.

Platform is live, helping veterans navigate benefits and access resources faster. Rishav Raj, appointed as CEO to drive innovation and partner ecosystem growth.

VA.org is where AI meets service—turning confusion into clarity and helping veterans claim what they’ve earned, faster. We’re building a trusted, always-on ally for every veteran.” — Rishav Raj

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Alliance today announced the official launch of its technology-first veteran support portal on VA.org, a platform already live and actively used by a growing community of U.S. veterans and their families. Built to reduce friction, confusion, and delays, VA.org brings together practical tools, plain-language education, and always-available guidance designed to make VA benefits and services easier to understand and act on. The portal is designed for veterans of every era and branch, and for families who often carry the administrative burden alongside them.

Veterans Alliance also announced that Rishav Raj has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. In his role, Raj will lead all technology development, marketing strategy, and partner relationships, accelerating product innovation and expanding collaboration with organizations serving veterans nationwide.

“Too many veterans spend months trying to piece together the right information, forms, and steps to get the benefits they earned,” said Rishav Raj, CEO of Veterans Alliance. “Our vision at VA.org is to use AI and smart automation to cut through complexity, guide veterans step-by-step, and connect them with real support faster. We’re building an always-on, veteran-first platform that is practical, secure, and personalized—so veterans can spend less time battling paperwork and more time living their next chapter with confidence.”

A Portal Built Around Real Veteran Needs - With AI at the Core

Veterans Alliance created VA.org to make VA benefits easier to navigate in the moments that matter, when veterans are unsure what they qualify for, where to start, or what to do next. The platform combines a growing resource library with interactive tools and an AI-powered assistant, “AI Joe,” designed to provide 24/7 guidance in plain English—free for all U.S. veterans.

VA.org also features practical, action-oriented tools, including:

Disability Rating Estimator: a guided experience that helps veterans estimate a potential VA disability rating based on their conditions.

Benefits & Claims resources: including a disability rating review tool and a claims status tracker to help veterans understand and monitor progress.

BAH / GI Bill housing allowance estimates: a calculator that helps veterans and families quickly estimate monthly housing allowances using location inputs.

Education, housing, and family-focused resources: curated guidance to help veterans make informed decisions across life milestones.

The product roadmap will continue to expand toward profile-based experiences that reduce repetitive data entry and help veterans stay organized over time, including secure profiles that support form preparation, easier follow-ups, and more consistent guidance.

VA.gov API Integration to Enhance Accuracy and Speed

To strengthen reliability and create a smoother experience, Veterans Alliance is integrating VA.gov APIs and reference data where appropriate to improve accuracy, reduce errors, and support smarter workflows. VA.gov’s API platform is designed to help partners build tools that best serve Veterans and provides structured reference data and form-related APIs that can keep applications aligned with current VA forms and terminology.

Through this integration, VA.org is positioned to deliver experiences such as improved form readiness, clearer terminology, and more robust validation, enabling veterans to move forward with fewer mistakes and less back-and-forth. Veterans Alliance also aligns with the VA API ecosystem’s expectations around responsible data practices, including restrictions against monetizing or selling Veteran data.

Leadership Built for the Next Era of Veteran Support

Raj brings more than 18 years of experience across technology, digital transformation, and growth marketing. As CEO, he will oversee product strategy, engineering, and platform expansion, while also driving communications, community growth, and the partnerships required to scale impact.

“Veterans Alliance was created to bridge the gap between veterans and the resources they deserve,” said Paul Taylor, Founder of Veterans Alliance. “Rishav is uniquely qualified to lead this next phase, bringing deep technical leadership and a modern growth mindset to scale a platform built for veterans. I have full confidence in Rishav to drive our technology roadmap, expand marketing opportunities, and build the partner ecosystem that will help us deliver on our mission.”

Taylor added that he will continue working actively to bring trusted partners to VA.org, collaborating with organizations that share the same veteran-first values and commitment to impact.

A Call to Veteran-Serving Organizations and Partners

Veterans Alliance is inviting partnerships with organizations across the veteran support landscape, including Veteran Service Organizations (VSOs), accredited representatives, legal and claims support services, healthcare and mental health organizations, education and training providers, housing and mortgage partners, employment services, community nonprofits, and technology providers building veteran-first solutions.

Partners can collaborate with Veterans Alliance through verified resource listings, program partnerships, referral pathways, co-authored guidance, and technology integrations that reduce friction for veterans. VA.org is especially interested in partners committed to transparency, ethical practices, and measurable outcomes, so veterans can feel confident about where they are being directed and why.

“If you serve veterans, we want to work with you,” Raj added. “The fastest way to improve outcomes is to align the ecosystem: nonprofits, advisors, communities, and technology providers, around a simpler, more transparent experience. VA.org is built to be a bridge: from questions to answers, from confusion to clarity, and from effort to outcomes.”

Commitment to Trust, Privacy, and Transparency

Veterans Alliance is committed to building trust through transparency, responsible technology use, and veteran-first design. VA.org is an independent platform that supports veterans and is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Any use of VA.gov APIs and reference data is intended to enhance user experience and data accuracy in accordance with applicable rules and best practices.

About Veterans Alliance

Veterans Alliance is building a technology-driven support ecosystem that helps U.S. veterans and their families better understand, access, and maximize benefits and services. Through AI-powered guidance, practical tools, and partnerships with veteran-serving organizations, Veterans Alliance aims to reduce complexity and improve outcomes, so veterans can get help faster, with less friction.

