QRS Music Tech Introduces PNO4 NV, a streamlined version of its PNOmation 4 Player Piano System

QRS's latest model of the world's finest player piano system, PNO4 NV, comes with the same set of industry-leading app features, in a streamlined package.

Come by the January 2026 Barrett-Jackson show in Scottsdale AZ to receive a full demo. Its as amazing as it sounds.” — Todd Brown - PianoNation

SENECA, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QRS Music Technologies, Inc.Will be exhibiting along with its retail factory outlet partner PianoNation, at the January 2026 Barrett Jackson, in Scottsdale AZ.The next generation of live home entertainment will be showcased with amazing brilliance. Sit back and absorb the full power of real acoustic instruments blended and driven by QRS’s patented AI content delivery platforms.QRS will debut• QRS PNOmation 4, PNO4 NV - Our newest PNOmation 4 controller for acoustic musical instrument control.• QRS EmbouchAir brass instrument drivers• Combined with the QRSTV & QRSConnect Platforms“You will experience the latest instrument developments and performance enhancements from PNO4. As a major supplier of technology to the acoustic instrument market, we created PNO4 and PNO4 NV, the EmbouchAir, Trumpeter , and its content platforms for a new way to experience live music,” said Thomas Dolan, President & CEO. “Plus, our use of AI enhances the performance of our content in ways that were not possible before. To complement this, we have also introduced new ‘all you can eat’ content access plans.. We believe that with the variety of accessible pricing and ever-increasing instrument capabilities, we will continue to grow our Access Plan revenue base and encourage existing customers to upgrade and join the next generation of music entertainment.”

Introducing PNOmation 4

