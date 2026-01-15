Veteran Ready Organization Training Sets Standard for Cultural Understanding with Military-Connected Communities

Veteran Ready Training equips organizations nationwide with cultural understanding and competence to better serve Veterans, military families, and caregivers.

“PsychArmor was pivotal in helping us establish ourselves as a culturally competent organization." ” — David T. Vandewater, President and CEO of Summit Behavioral Healthcare

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Ready Organization Training has emerged as a national standard for cultural competence and meaningful connection as organizations across healthcare, workforce development, education, and community services seek more effective ways to engage military-connected individuals.Delivered by PsychArmor , a nationally recognized nonprofit leader in military culture education, Veteran Ready Organization (VRO) Training equips organizations with evidence-based learning that helps employees understand the lived experiences, strengths, and needs of service members, Veterans, their families, and caregivers. In 2025 alone, more than 40 organizations achieved VRO status, joining more than 400 organizations nationwide committed to culturally informed practice.“Cultural awareness training is foundational to building trust,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “Veteran Ready Training ensures organizations aren’t guessing how to engage military-connected communities—they’re prepared, informed, and equipped to do so with confidence and respect.”VRO Training provides organizations with customized learning pathways, online courses, digital badges, and certificates that support consistent, scalable education across teams. PsychArmor’s portfolio of more than 250 courses spans military culture, workforce development, suicide prevention, caregiving, health equity, wellness, and leadership—allowing organizations to tailor training to their mission and audience.Proven Impact Across SectorsThe military-connected community represents more than 10% of the U.S. population, making cultural competence a critical capability for organizations providing healthcare, higher education, employment and nonprofit or charitable services for Veterans, service members and their families. PsychArmor learner data underscores the effectiveness of this approach: among more than 130,000 learner surveys collected since 2019, 98% reported they will use what they learned, and 97% indicated they gained new knowledge relevant to their roles.One organization demonstrating the long-term value of Veteran Ready Training is Summit Behavioral Healthcare , a national organization that operates 39 behavioral health facilities in 20 states. Summit BHC became the first behavioral healthcare organization to earn Veteran Ready Organization certification across its entire network of substance use disorder facilities, ensuring all staff and clinicians complete PsychArmor training.“PsychArmor was pivotal in helping us establish ourselves as a culturally competent organization,” said David T. Vandewater, President and CEO of Summit Behavioral Healthcare. “It remains a differentiating factor for us today. Every employee participating in our program has been PsychArmor trained. They understand the broader context of military service—and that matters.”Advancing Veteran-Ready WorkplacesBeyond healthcare, VRO Training is playing a growing role in workforce development, helping employers build inclusive hiring practices, supportive workplaces, and informed leadership for Veterans and military families transitioning into civilian careers.Organizations engaged in VRO workforce initiatives report improved communication, stronger retention, and increased confidence among managers and HR professionals supporting military-connected employees. Training emphasizes transferable skills, military-to-civilian transitions, and the value Veterans bring to the workplace—while addressing common gaps in understanding that can create barriers to success.For DirectEmployers (DE), which serves approximately 1100 Fortune 2000 companies across the country, increased understanding of military culture helps them better communicate the value of service members and military experience to partner organizations that also serve the Veteran community, transitioning service members, military spouses and more.“It was important for us as an organization to not only help our staff understand those differences between military and non-military life but to gain that knowledge and experience so that we can better serve our member employers as well, said Mike Witt, Community & State Outreach Manager for DE. “[This training] helped our entire team better connect with our employers, help them understand the value, skills, and abilities that service members bring to their organizations.”A Growing Movement for Cultural CompetenceVRO Training reflects a broader shift toward intentional, education-driven engagement —one that moves beyond symbolic support to measurable action.“We value our Veteran Ready partners who are actively working to improve their support for service members, Veterans, their families and caregivers through education and training. Cultural awareness training is the foundation on which we build solid and meaningful relationships,” said Dr. Tina Atherall, CEO of PsychArmor. “These organizations are helping raise the standard nationwide for how Veterans and their families are understood, supported, and served.”As more organizations pursue VRO status, PsychArmor continues to expand access to training that strengthens communities, improves outcomes, and builds lasting connections.To learn more about VRO Training and certification, visit psycharmor.org.About PsychArmorPsychArmor is a national nonprofit that transforms the way our nation engages with the military and Veteran community through the power of education and training, increasing cultural awareness to improve health, social, and financial outcomes.All references to “Summit Behavioral Healthcare” or “Summit BHC” in this release refer to Summit Behavioral Healthcare, LLC and its affiliates.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.