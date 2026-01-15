haptapt is Selected by yes& to Improve Matchmaking Between Freelancers and Projects for Agencies and Brands

yes& ditches spreadsheets: haptapt enables faster identification of the ideal talent for every project

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haptapt, an internal workplace collaboration tool that lets employees instantly find and tap into coworkers’ knowledge, has been chosen by yes&. A Toronto-based collaboration platform for strategists, yes& is replacing outdated spreadsheets with haptapt to make the backgrounds, skills, expertise and personal interests of its freelancer network visible to better match their members to client projects.

“Haptapt is perfect for a widespread network like ours because it goes beyond static resumes to recommend talent based on their evolving expertise, personal passions and real-time experience,” said Megan Towers, Chief Collaboration Officer of yes&. “Our clients require the best, and haptapt has become an essential resourcing platform that ensures a perfect fit—dialing in on specific category skill sets faster than ever. Because the platform is fluid, our strategists can update their profiles as they pick up new skills and experience, meaning our matchmaking is always based on who they are today, not who they were a year ago. By significantly reducing our search time, haptapt has freed our team to shift focus from manual admin to operational efficiency and revenue-generating efforts.”

Built for hybrid and remote midsize companies with cross-functional knowledge workers, haptapt allows organizations to create custom categories, including skills and experience. Employees build profiles by adding self-identified keywords to make themselves instantly discoverable in searches. Remote workers can finally know who they're working with and avoid sending companywide emails to try to find the right internal expert.

“Yes& now has a deeper understanding of what their freelancers have worked on in the past, what unique value or perspective they can bring and what types of projects they wish to participate in,” said Carly Sutherland, Founder and CEO of haptapt. “Haptapt helps the yes& team quickly find ideal people by entering multiple keywords, making matchmaking easier and much faster.”

Haptapt has found people are unaware of the hidden gems within their own companies or organizations: a treasure trove of knowledge, skills, experiences, and interests that aren’t tapped into. In a competitive market, expertise that can’t be instantly found is expertise that can’t be sold; unsearchable knowledge is lost revenue.

For more information or to book a demo of haptapt, visit haptapt.com.

About haptapt

Haptapt is the internal intelligence platform built for midsize companies with decentralized teams to help employees find the right expert at the click of a button. The easy-to-use SaaS tool is designed to increase productivity and efficiency, stop the drag of companywide emails looking for someone, and allow employees to get to know who they work with. The tool provides the platform organizations need to see the full potential within their teams by using custom categories, and enables users to add relevant keywords to their profiles like background, experience, specialties, and interests. Learn more at http://www.haptapt.com.

About yes&

Based in Toronto, yes& is a brand collaboration platform designed to connect brands and agencies in need of project-based strategic planning with the most experienced freelance strategists in the industry. From brand to campaign strategy, comms to GTM planning, SEO to Shopper marketing, yes& provides access to battle-tested, senior talent on an on-demand basis. Visit http://yesandco.ca to learn more.

