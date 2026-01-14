Free Game Attracts 25,000 Players—Now Launching on Apple App Store and Google Play

Levels Of Self Transformational Training Arthur Palyan On Stage In Hollywood, CA Founder Of Levels of Self & 100LevelUp.com

Life coach honors Tony Robbins and personal development pioneers as Level Up game goes from web hit to global app stores

I was a student first. Until my time came. And now I am the teacher. But I never forget who taught me.” — Arthur Palyan, Best Life Coach California 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A free self-discovery game that quietly attracted 25,000 players with zero advertising is now launching on Apple App Store and Google Play—bringing its pattern-revealing technology to billions of devices worldwide. Level Up : Levels of Self, created by Arthur Palyan (Best Life Coach in California 2025, Wealth & Finance International), presents players with over 6,000 scenarios spanning relationships, career, money, and family. The game reveals unconscious behavioral patterns through player responses—patterns most people don't know they're running.Palyan, an Armenian immigrant who came to America at age four, credits the personal development industry's pioneers for making his work possible."I want to acknowledge the giants—Tony Robbins, Dr. Joe Dispenza, Sadhguru, Abraham Hicks, Patrick Bet-David," Palyan said. "They paved the road. They gave me the opportunity to stand on their shoulders and see something new."THE TONY ROBBINS MOMENTTwenty years ago, Palyan attended a Tony Robbins event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. When Robbins asked who wanted ten thousand dollars, one man stood immediately. Robbins threw the cash to him."That moment changed everything," Palyan recalls. "I learned: as soon as I see the action, it's my responsibility to take it. Hesitation is the enemy. I walked out of that room and I never hesitated again."THE MISSING PIECEThe game, available free at 100levelup.com with no sign-up required, translates Palyan's "7 Levels of Self" framework into an interactive experience. Players discover patterns they've been unconsciously running—often traced to childhood experiences."Tony Robbins says 'change your story, change your life,'" Palyan explains. "But most people don't know what story they're living. Level Up shows you. That's the missing piece."Dr. Joe Dispenza teaches that personality creates personal reality. Abraham Hicks reveals that beliefs shape experience. Sadhguru offers inner engineering as technology for transformation."These teachers showed us THAT we're running unconscious programs," Palyan says. "Level Up shows us WHAT those programs actually are."FROM DARKNESS TO LIGHTPalyan speaks openly about his own journey through shadow—years spent confronting patterns of inadequacy and the belief that he had nothing to contribute."I had to overcome my darkness," he says. "Not go around it—go through it. Dive deep into it. And what I discovered is this: the brightest light comes out of the darkest corners."That journey became the foundation for Level Up's framework, which identifies six core psychological wounds and maps how childhood experiences crystallize into adult behavioral patterns.KEY METRICSSince launching on Christmas Eve 2024, Level Up has achieved:- 25,000+ players in 20 days- 2,000+ daily sessions- 6,088 scenarios across 16 psychological themes- Available in six languages: English, Spanish, Armenian, Russian, Dutch, and Korean- Six certified coaches ready for deeper workTHE MISSIONPalyan sees Level Up as more than a personal project."I am responsible for levels that go past the world and into generational conversations," he says. "The patterns we don't resolve, we pass on. Level Up interrupts that transmission."The game remains free with no sign-up required. For players ready for deeper work, Palyan's multilingual coaching network offers personalized guidance."I was a student first," Palyan emphasizes. "Until my time came. And now I am the teacher. But I never forget who taught me."WHAT'S NEXTLevel Up is available now on web at 100levelup.com, with Apple App Store and Google Play versions launching this month. The app store releases will make the game accessible to over 4 billion smartphone users globally.Following the launches, Palyan is hosting a Valentine's Workshop for couples February 12-14 in Los Angeles, applying the Level Up framework to relationships.Play free now at 100levelup.com—or download from your app store soon.ABOUT ARTHUR PALYANNamed Best Life Coach in California 2025 by Wealth & Finance International, Arthur Palyan is an Armenian-American transformation coach whose work has been featured across 16 countries including AP News, Bloomberg Terminal, and Yahoo Finance. He is the creator of the "7 Levels of Self" framework and founder of Level Up: Levels of Self.Arthur Palyan transforms the teachings of personal development masters into interactive experiences that make self-discovery accessible to all.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.