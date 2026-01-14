From Pilots to Execution: Multi-Partner Platform Launches to Scale Community-Based Health Systems in Africa

Cross-continental ecosystems — U.S. innovation to African-scale impact. The Tri-Engine Partnership, bring health sovereignty to Kenya Africa does not need more pilots

NAIROBI, KENYA, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A consortium of healthcare, diagnostics, and workforce development partners has formally launched an execution-led platform designed to move Africa’s health innovation ecosystem beyond pilots and into scalable, country-level deployment.The partnership brings together Queensway Medical Training College (QMTC), Oasis Diagnostics, Oludent Health International, and 360Disruption under a signed Memorandum of Understanding establishing a structured execution framework focused on early detection, workforce development, and health system integration.The platform — referred to as the Tri-Engine Execution Model — aligns three critical components required for sustainable health impact:1. Validated, non-invasive diagnostic technologies, with a focus on saliva-and protein based early detection provided by Oasis Diagnostics2. Accredited local workforce training and large-scale deployment through established medical training institutions; and3. Clinical pathway integration to ensure that early detection translates into real care outcomes within existing health systems.Rather than introducing isolated pilots, the platform is designed to operationalize proven solutions through local institutions, create employment at scale, and deliver measurable outcomes aligned with national health priorities.Kenya as the First Execution NodeKenya has been selected as the first execution node for the platform, anchored by Queensway Medical Training College (QMTC), a fully accredited medical training institution with national reach. Through QMTC, the platform will train and deploy community health workers and nurse aides equipped to conduct early detection using saliva-based diagnostics and connect individuals to appropriate care pathways.This approach prioritizes local job creation, community trust, and system continuity, while enabling rapid and responsible scale.Designed for Replication Across AfricaWhat differentiates this initiative is its explicit focus on execution architecture, rather than experimentation. The platform is structured to be adopted by governments, development partners, and multilateral institutions as a repeatable framework that can be localized across countries without reinventing core components.The model aligns with global health and development priorities, including: Strengthening primary and community health systems Expanding early detection and prevention Building sustainable local health workforce capacity Creating durable employment pathways Delivering measurable, SDG-aligned outcomesPartner Roles Queensway Medical Training College (QMTC) leads accredited workforce development, certification, and field deployment. Oasis Diagnostics Corp. provides non-invasive saliva-based diagnostic platforms enabling scalable early detection (via 4saliva.com). Oludent Health International FZC ensures tele-dentistry, clinical integration, care pathways, and health system alignment. 360Disruption serves as platform architect and execution coordinator, aligning partners, governance, and scaling strategy.Looking AheadWith all partners formally committed, the platform is now moving into phased execution, beginning with workforce onboarding and community-based deployment in Kenya. Discussions are underway with governments, development partners, and multilaterals to support replication across additional African countries.“Africa does not need more pilots,” said Anjo De Heus, Founder of 360Disruption.“It needs execution platforms that turn proven solutions into jobs, systems, and lasting outcomes. This partnership was built to do exactly that.”

