Zilis™ Unveils B-FIT in Costa Rica: A Revolutionary Wellness Product to Support Whole-Body Health

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zilis™ LLC, a leader in wellness innovation, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary product, B-FIT, in the Costa Rica market. Developed in collaboration with the company’s esteemed Medical Advisory Board and backed by extensive research and development, B-FIT represents the next evolution in wellness support.Backed by nature and powered by science, B-FIT delivers a delicious-tasting solution for those seeking to reset their routine and redefine their results. The proprietary formulation is designed to support healthy appetite, gut health, joints, mobility, and cognitive function as part of a balanced lifestyle.With a carefully curated blend of science-backed ingredients, B-FIT works synergistically to balance the body, and elevate overall wellness. Thanks to advanced nanotechnology, B-FIT delivers BCP in particles under 200 nanometers for enhanced absorption, faster results, and longer-lasting benefits.The formulation is rounded out by a powerhouse ingredient stack, including Oleoylethanolamide (OEA), Berberine, Fenugreek, Inulin, and Psyllium Husk, creating a robust foundation for natural body balance and performance.This efficacious product invites users to embrace a transformative approach to wellness. B-FIT is poised to become a cornerstone of Zilis’ product portfolio, complementing its renowned hemp-derived products.

