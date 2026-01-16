VIA Announces Formation of Brillify to Advance Photonics for Physical AI

New company combines HLJ’s VCSEL manufacturing with TRUMPF’s consumer sensing business to drive next-generation Physical AI.

TAIPIEI, TAIWAN, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIA Technologies, Inc. today announced the formation of Brillify , a new company positioned to lead in photonics and sensor technology. Brillify unites HLJ Technology Co., Ltd. — a Taiwan-based pioneer in VCSEL and compound-semiconductor manufacturing, in which VIA has acquired a majority stake — with the consumer-sensing business acquired from TRUMPF Photonic Components GmbH (TPC).Brillify brings together deep expertise in VCSEL design and manufacturing — including MOCVD epitaxy, wafer processing, and precision wafer-scale testing — to deliver high-performance, energy-efficient photonic solutions that allow intelligent machines to sense, perceive, and interact with the physical world. By combining vertically integrated manufacturing with advanced consumer sensing capabilities, Brillify aims to accelerate product innovation and reduce time to market for next-generation Physical AI systems.“Brillify represents a major step forward in VIA’s strategy to support the rise of Physical AI,” said Ted Lee, Chairman of HLJ Technology and Vice President of VIA Technologies, Inc. “By establishing a dedicated photonics platform with strong manufacturing depth and close collaboration with advanced sensing technologies, we are building the foundation for scalable, real-world AI systems.”Brillify will focus on developing integrated photonics and sensing solutions for rapidly expanding Physical AI applications, including:1. Drones, enabling compact, power-efficient laser ranging and depth sensing for autonomous navigation and situational awareness2. Robotics, supporting precise perception, motion control, and human–machine interaction3. Consumer electronics, powering next-generation depth-sensing, gesture recognition, and spatial awareness4. Industrial automation and smart manufacturing, where reliable optical sensing is critical for intelligent, adaptive systemsWith the formation of Brillify, VIA aims to create a global hub for photonics excellence — delivering scalable, customizable, and highly reliable VCSELs, edge-emitting lasers (EELs), and photodetectors that serve as core building blocks for Physical AI. VIA will continue to support Brillify through strategic investment and deep technology collaboration, enabling long-term growth and leadership in the global photonics and sensing ecosystem.Brillify will exhibit at SPIE Photonics West in San Francisco, January 20–22, 2026, at Booth 4021. (Technical presentations: Deck 1 About HLJ Technology Co., Ltd.Founded in 2001, HLJ Technology is a pioneer in Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Laser (VCSEL) technology, becoming the first company in Taiwan to design and manufacture VCSELs. It has shipped nearly 2 billion VCSELs for high-volume applications in consumer electronics, automotive, optical communications, and industrial sectors. HLJ's state-of-the-art facilities in Hsinchu, Taiwan, include a 6-inch GaAs and 4-inch InP fabrication plant.About VIA Technologies, Inc.Founded in 1987 in Fremont, California, VIA Technologies, Inc. designs and develops intelligent automotive, industrial, building, and edge solutions for the most demanding use cases and deployment environments. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan since 1992, VIA employs approximately 2,000 people (about 70% engineers) and holds approximately 6,000 global patents. VIA has been publicly listed since March 1999 (TSE 2388).

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.