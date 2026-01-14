JewBelong Launches NYC Taxi Campaign Confronting Rising Antisemitism

JewBelong Logo Archie Gottesman, Founder of JewBelong Taxi image, Jew Belong NYC campaign

4,000 Taxi Toppers and Bronx Billboard Use Satire to Spotlight Jewish Identity and Visibility

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JewBelong, the nonprofit nationally recognized for its bold, pink-and-white billboard campaigns confronting antisemitism, today launched a striking new public awareness campaign across New York City, this time taking its message to one of the city’s most iconic platforms: NYC taxis.

Beginning today, Wednesday, January 14, JewBelong’s message will appear on digital taxi toppers across 4,000 cabs traveling through the Upper East Side and Upper West Side, alongside a large-scale physical billboard in the Bronx (Third Avenue Bridge at Bruckner Blvd), extending the campaign’s reach across multiple boroughs and neighborhoods.

Displayed prominently across the city, the campaign’s message uses sharp, satirical language to underscore a far more serious reality, the growing pressure many Jews feel to make compromises around visibility, safety, and identity amid rising antisemitism. As with JewBelong’s previous campaigns, the goal is grabbing attention, sparking conversation, and confronting uncomfortable truths in public spaces where daily life unfolds.

“This campaign isn’t about being provocative for its own sake,” said Archie Gottesman, Founder of JewBelong. “It’s about naming what too many Jews are feeling right now, that antisemitism has crept so deeply into everyday life that even simply existing openly can feel like a negotiation. Taxis are unmistakably New York, and New York is where culture meets the street. That’s exactly where this conversation needs to happen.”

The taxi rollout marks a strategic evolution for JewBelong, expanding beyond static billboards to a dynamic, mobile medium that moves through the city alongside millions of residents and visitors each day. The campaign continues JewBelong’s mission of reaching beyond the Jewish community to speak plainly and humanly to the broader public.

About JewBelong:

JewBelong is a groundbreaking organization and web-based platform originally created to rebrand Judaism as warm, relevant, and welcoming for everyone, no matter where they are on their Jewish journey. Since 2021, JewBelong has also been raising awareness about the evils of antisemitism through high-impact billboard and digital campaigns that break through cultural noise. Known for unmistakable bright pink billboards with messages like Let’s be clear: Hamas is your problem too and You don’t have to be a Jew to protect Jews, JewBelong speaks with clarity, urgency, and moral confidence.

JewBelong’s campaigns, appearing in 42 states and counting, are laser-focused on escaping the Jewish echo chamber and speaking plainly, memorably, and humanly to the 98% of Americans who are not Jewish. JewBelong’s impact is measurable. In 2025, an independent research study demonstrated that JewBelong’s billboard campaigns increase awareness, shift perceptions, and spark real-world conversations among non-Jewish audiences.

Legal Disclaimer:

