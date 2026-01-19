New Book Reveals How Top Industry Leaders Win Attention and Market Share: Free For a Limited Time

Captivate Book

Captivate: A Proven Method to Win the Hearts & Minds of Consumers While Growing Sales and Profits by Tampa-based Author, Lain Livingston

Industrial marketing doesn’t have to be boring. When leaders are intentional about their branding through strong creative and positioning, they don’t just win campaigns, they win markets.” — Lain Livingston

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, industrial manufacturers and building materials companies have operated under a limiting belief that b2b marketing and branding must be boring, technical, and transactional. When the reality is that this approach has cost organizations attention, influence, and ultimately, market share. In Captivate, Tampa-based author Lain Livingston dismantles this outdated playbook and introduces a proven method for leaders to earn attention, shape perception, and convert visibility into measurable growth. For a limited time, the book is available free, giving CEOs, presidents, and senior leaders a competitive edge in an increasingly noisy marketplace.Why the Old Playbook FailsIndustrial buyers aren’t swayed by generic brochures or price-driven pitches. They respond to clarity, credibility, and compelling storytelling elements often missing from traditional B2B marketing. The belief that branding must be purely technical has led to commoditization, shrinking margins, and stalled growth.Captivate breaks this cycle by equipping leaders with a strategic framework that transforms how organizations communicate value. Instead of competing on price, leaders learn how to command attention, build trust, and create demand, all while aligning marketing, sales, and product teams around shared outcomes.What Leaders Will Learn in Captivate- A leadership-ready framework for commanding attention in B2B industrial markets, designed for CEOs, presidents, VPs, and functional leaders in Sales, Marketing, and Product.- Message architecture that moves markets: how to craft positioning that shortens sales cycles.- Demand creation: how to balance brand building with revenue operations for sustained growth.- Buyer experience: practical steps to align marketing, sales, and product so prospects progress from interest to intent to purchase.Who Should Read CaptivateLeaders of industrial manufacturers, building materials companies, and B2B enterprises competing in technical, specification-driven, or distributor-mediated markets. If your organization is ready to move beyond commodity positioning and price-based competition, Captivate provides the strategic playbook to differentiate, command attention, and grow profitably.Limited-Time OfferTo help leaders quickly implement the methodology, Captivate is available free for a limited time. Secure your copy today and put the framework to work in your organization.About the AuthorLain Livingston is a Tampa-based strategist and agency principal who advises industrial and B2B organizations on brand and marketing transformations. Drawing on hands-on experience across branding, marketing, sales, customer service, and product, Livingston helps leadership teams align brand strategy with commercial outcomes, building systems that create demand, accelerate pipelines, and strengthen market positions.About CaptivateCaptivate: A Proven Method to Win the Hearts & Minds of Consumers While Growing Sales & Profits is an executive-focused guide that codifies the practices top leaders use to earn attention and transform it into measurable growth. The book balances strategic clarity with practical execution, designed for organizations at $10M+ and for leaders responsible for growth, market share, and margins.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.