Three Dog Brands Expands U.S. Manufacturing with Kansas City Facility to Boost Production & Support Retail Partnerships

Three Dog Brands’ new 87,000 sq. ft. facility increases national capacity, expands retail reach, and strengthens supply chain efficiency.

Expanding U.S. manufacturing boosts efficiency, strengthens supply chains, and improves retail partnership. Kansas City, a growth hub, supports larger-scale innovation, jobs, and production.” — Kristi Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Three Dog Brands

KANSAS CITY , MO, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three Dog Brands , makers of Three Dog Bakerytreats, announced a major expansion of its U.S. manufacturing and operations footprint with a new 87,000–square-foot facility in the Kansas City metro area. The multi-functional site will support increased production, packing, and distribution capabilities, while also serving as a central hub for the company’s growing corporate leadership, operations, and support teams.The expanded space and production capacity of Three Dog Brands’ new facility enhance the company’s ability to continue to support growing national demand for premium dog treats. Due to innovation and expanded product assortment, Three Dog Brands’ Three Dog Bakery treats continue to outpace category growth, with its momentum greatly strengthened by its entry into the meaty and protein segment through the recent launch of Three Dog Bakery’s award-winning Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips.“This new facility marks a pivotal investment in our long-term growth strategy,” said Kristi Ross, Chief Executive Officer of Three Dog Brands. “Expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint will increase operational efficiency, strengthen our supply chain, and enhance our ability to serve our retail partners. The Kansas City region has been an exceptional home to grow our business, and this next step enables us to support innovation, jobs, and production at a much larger scale.”Production of Three Dog Bakery’s popular Bark’n Crunch! Chicken Chips will be accelerated at the new Kansas City facility. With this site’s upgraded manufacturing technology that caters to growing consumer demand, the company will boost both supply chain flexibility and efficiency.The company’s investment is part of a broader series of process improvement initiatives across automation, packaging optimization, and capacity enhancements.Three Dog Brands’ manufacturing growth ensures continued support following a significant increase in retail distribution in the past three years. Three Dog Bakery treats, including category leaders Assort“Mutt”Trio, Lick’n Crunch!, Puppy Butters, and Bark’n Crunch!™ Chicken Chips, are available nationwide across e-commerce, grocery, pet specialty, and mass retailers.Ross adds, “This investment not only expands our capacity but also strengthens our ability to innovate quickly and meet the needs of both retailers and pet parents nationwide. As we scale, we remain committed to building in the U.S. and supporting the community that has helped our company grow.”For more information about Three Dog Brands, its product portfolio, and retail partnerships, visit ThreeDog.com or follow @threedogbakery on social media.###About Three Dog Brands, LLCAt Three Dog Bakeryour mission is to help pet parents unleash their unconditional love for their dog with deliciously irresistible dog treats. Crafted with real ingredients and worthy of the word “treat”, our uniquely “humanized” dog treats are sold online and in stores nationwide. Sniff out our treats at www.threedog.com

