5-Time GRAMMY® Nominee David Arkenstone Composes Score for Feature Film IMBALANCE, Selected for 3 Major Film Festivals

Hollywood Independent Music Awards IMBALANCE Santa Barbara International Film Festival

David Arkenstone is currently nominated for Best Score for IMBALANCE at the Beaufort International Film Festival in South Carolina.

The beauty, depth and lyricism of David's work elevated and enhanced each scene.” — Dale Griffiths Stamos, Writer/Director of IMBALANCE

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed, award-winning composer David Arkenstone has composed the original musical score for the feature film IMBALANCE, which has been officially selected for screening at three prestigious film festivals taking place in February 2026. IMBALANCE will make its World Premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, followed by screenings at the Beaufort International Film Festival and the Sedona International Film Festival.

In addition to the festival selections, Arkenstone has received a nomination for Best Original Score at the Beaufort International Film Festival for his work on IMBALANCE, honoring his powerful and emotionally resonant contribution to the film.

A 2025 recipient of a World Entertainment Award and two Intercontinental Music Awards, Arkenstone is known for his expansive body of work spanning more than 70 released recordings, along with scores for film and television (History and Discovery Channels), video games (World of Warcraft), and major network sports themes for NBC (The Kentucky Derby, Premier League Soccer, U.S. Women’s Figure Skating). His score for IMBALANCE underscores the film’s dramatic arc with his signature blend of cinematic depth and melodic storytelling.

IMBALANCE, a new independent feature film written and directed by Dale Griffiths Stamos, delivers a captivating examination of the pull between passion and reason. Set against the shifting cultural landscape of higher education during the #MeToo movement and rise of stricter Title IX regulations, the film follows Elizabeth Drewer, an esteemed and highly ethical professor of philosophy, as she navigates a forbidden attraction to her teaching assistant and advisee, Richard Amado. Arkenstone’s music plays a central role in shaping the film's emotional and psychological landscape.

For more information about IMBALANCE, including press inquiries, EPK materials, or screening requests, please contact writer/director Dale Griffiths Stamos at dgswriter@gmail.com and visit imbalancethefilm.com.

For information regarding David Arkenstone, including press inquiries, live performances, or EPK materials, please contact Cynthia Gage at cindygagecsr@gmail.com and visit davidarkenstone.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.