Power Star Entertainment’s THINK TANK Unveils 'Beach Hut Bay' Romantic Comedy Musical

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK announced the debut of Beach Hut Bay , a romantic comedy musical set against the sun-soaked backdrop of Hawaii. Framed in the spirit of classic beach films such as Gidget and Beach Blanket Bingo, and infused with the musical energy associated with Grease, the project brings together romance, comedy, music, and adventure in a single cinematic experience.Designed as a genre-blending production, Beach Hut Bay features energetic musical numbers, lighthearted comedy, and action-driven storytelling. The film centers on the Surf Song Shack, a gathering place where music, dance, and creative expression intersect. Set along Hawaii’s iconic coastlines, the story blends nostalgic beach-film influences with contemporary musical storytelling.At the heart of the narrative are Koa Makai, a legendary surfer known for daring stunts and a mysterious reputation, and Sienna Lee, a college student whose talent and presence make her a standout performer. Their paths cross at the Surf Song Shack, launching a storyline shaped by rivalry, romance, and collaboration during a defining summer season.The plot builds toward the annual “Moonlight Musical Mashup,” a competitive event where friends and rivals perform under the night sky. Tensions escalate when a mysterious theft disrupts the Surf Song Shack, prompting Koa and Sienna to team up with an eclectic group of friends. Their search for answers unfolds through beach parties, talent showcases, and musical sequences, culminating in a decisive showdown that highlights teamwork and creative spirit.The ensemble cast reflects a wide range of cultural backgrounds and artistic styles, including Leilani Akana, Mateo Cruz, Akira Takahashi, Priya Menon, Noah Evans, Zuri Mwangi, and Rafael De Luca. Each character contributes a distinct musical or performance element, underscoring the project’s emphasis on diversity and representation.Hawaii itself plays a central role in the production. From sweeping beaches and boardwalks to Sun Chime Beach College, home to an open-air amphitheater set directly on sand, the setting is treated as a character within the story. These locations provide the backdrop for musical performances, action sequences, and key emotional moments throughout the film.The project reflects Power Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK’S focus on blending genres while expanding the traditional beach-film format. Positioned as both a tribute to classic beach cinema and a modern romantic comedy musical, Beach Hut Bay aims to build on the legacy of the genre while presenting it through a contemporary lens.An Invitation to Join the International Creative THINK TANK TeamPower Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK extends an invitation to studios, networks, and streaming platforms to collaborate in bringing Beach Hut Bay to audiences worldwide, offering an opportunity to deliver a music-driven romantic comedy to a global audience. About Power Star Entertainment ’s - International Creative THINK TANKPower Star Entertainment’s International Creative THINK TANK is a global leader in film, TV, publishing, and recording, also providing expert consulting in web solutions, screenwriting, and PR. With a visionary, worldwide presence, it produces impactful, original content, music, including diversified book manuscripts and new children’s THINK TANK book manuscripts, championing bold voices and unforgettable stories that educate, entertain, and inspire worldwide.For more information, please contact:Power Star Entertainment’s Creative THINK TANK(877) 836-2556

