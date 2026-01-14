Remembering Ambassador Curtis A. Ward: A Legacy of Community Pride

MARYLAND, January 14 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, January 13, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles





ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 13, 2026—Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles today expressed profound sadness at the passing of Jamaican Ambassador Curtis A. Ward, who died Sunday night at his Montgomery County home surrounded by loved ones.

“Ambassador Ward’s passing is a tremendous loss for the Jamaican diaspora, for Maryland, and for the global community,” said Councilmember Sayles. “As a first-generation Jamaican American, his extraordinary journey from Treasure Beach, St. Elizabeth, to representing Jamaica on the United Nations Security Council inspired countless people, including myself, to believe in the transformative power of public service and in the enduring strength of our island’s motto, ‘Out of Many, One People.’”

Throughout a distinguished career in diplomacy and international security, Ambassador Ward served as Jamaica’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations and represented the nation on the UN Security Council from 2000 to 2001. He was internationally respected for his expertise in counterterrorism, anti-money laundering, and sanctions enforcement.

In later years, Maryland Governor Wes Moore appointed Ambassador Ward as Chair of the Maryland Caribbean Community Council. In that role, he worked tirelessly to ensure Caribbean American residents and organizations had a meaningful voice in state policy discussions affecting their communities. His leadership and advocacy earned him a Governor’s Citation recognizing his efforts to elevate the contributions of Caribbean immigrants and their descendants and to solidify their place as an integral and influential part of Maryland and Montgomery County’s cultural fabric.

“Ambassador Curtis Ward was a proud son of Jamaica and a champion for the Caribbean region. He dedicated his life to service—uplifting, advocating, and shaping opportunities for others. As a founding member of the Caribbean American Advisory Group to the Montgomery County Executive, he worked passionately to ensure that the Caribbean community in Montgomery County was seen, heard, and represented. His legacy of service and leadership will not be forgotten.” - Venice Mundlee-Harvey, Immediate past Chair of the Montgomery County Caribbean American Advisory Group.

Councilmember Sayles, whose parents emigrated from Jamaica and instilled in her the values of education, hard work, and resilience, said she saw in Ambassador Ward a model public servant whose work consistently uplifted Caribbean American voices across the United States.

“Ambassador Ward’s legacy reminds us of our shared responsibility to build bridges, strengthen community, and lead with purpose,” said Sayles. “We must continue this work in his honor.”

Councilmember Sayles will recognize and celebrate Ambassador Ward’s life and legacy during the upcoming Montgomery County Council Caribbean Heritage Month celebration, reaffirming a continued commitment to the mission he so powerfully advanced.

# # #