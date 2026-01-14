Sessions Boutique Brings “The Studio” to the Public at FMEA 2026 Ahead of Official Booking Launch

Sessions Boutique official company logo Book unlimited real -time sessions

FMEA attendees can experience real-time music sessions and explore Sessions Boutique’s proprietary audio streaming technology before the official booking launch

With our proprietary plugin, musicians can stream studio-quality audio from their DAW directly to creators in real time — no cables, no third-party services, just pure collaboration.” — Luciano Mendonça, Founder, Sessions Boutique

FL, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sessions Boutique , the innovative music-technology company behind The Studio , today announced that it will publicly debut its groundbreaking remote recording platform with live demonstrations at the Florida Music Education Association (FMEA) Professional Learning Conference 2026, taking place January 14–17 at the Tampa Convention Center.Before official bookings open later this month, conference attendees will be able to experience The Studio live, explore its technology firsthand, and meet the team behind one of the most ambitious advances in remote music production.Experience The Studio Live at FMEA 2026📍 Tampa Convention Center🗓 January 14–17, 2026🎵 Booth 2035At the Sessions Boutique booth, attendees will see real-time recording sessions with professional musicians, learn how creators collaborate remotely using studio-quality audio and video, and explore the platform’s industry-first built-in real-time interpreter, which enables seamless communication across languages during live sessions.Proprietary Audio Technology Built In-HouseUnlike platforms that rely on third-party audio streaming services or complex virtual audio routing, Sessions Boutique has developed its own proprietary audio streaming plugin, built entirely in-house to work seamlessly with The Studio platform.The plugin allows musicians to stream studio-quality, real-time audio directly from their DAW to creators inside The Studio app, with no virtual cables, no external services, and no system configuration changes required.“While others depend on tools like AudioMovers, Source-Connect, or virtual audio routing, we built our entire audio streaming stack from the ground up,” said Luciano Mendonça, Founder of Sessions Boutique. “This gives us total control over quality, reliability, and the creative experience — and removes friction for musicians entirely.”Designed specifically for professional recording environments, the plugin integrates directly into the musician’s workflow, delivering clean, high-fidelity audio in real time while remaining fully synchronized with video, communication tools, and the platform’s interpreter.“We’re excited to bring The Studio directly to the music education and professional community before our official launch,” Mendonça added. “FMEA gives us the opportunity to show — not just tell — how creators can collaborate globally, without technical or language barriers. We’re proud to be based in Tampa, a city and community we love, so there’s no better place to share this amazing project with the public.”Originally revealed to the public in December, The Studio introduces a new model for remote music production: unlimited live recording sessions for one flat subscription, paired with a curated roster of world-class session musicians. The platform was built by musicians for musicians, addressing long-standing challenges in remote collaboration, cost, and communication.Ahead of its official booking launch, Sessions Boutique has opened beta reservations, allowing early adopters to explore the platform, meet the musicians, and secure priority access.“Our goal is to launch with absolute confidence in the experience we’re delivering,” Mendonça added. “This extra preparation ensures that when bookings open, creators immediately feel the quality, reliability, and creative freedom we set out to build. We also understand that issues may arise, which is why we’re launching in Beta: to collect valuable feedback, refine the platform, and make improvements wherever needed before the full launch.”About Sessions BoutiqueSessions Boutique is a music-technology company based in Tampa, Florida, dedicated to redefining remote music production. Its flagship platform, The Studio, offers unlimited real-time recording sessions with world-class musicians, powered by proprietary audio technology and the world’s first built-in real-time interpreter designed specifically for recording environments. Sessions Boutique serves artists, producers, songwriters, educators, and creative teams worldwide.

