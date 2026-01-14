Central Registration for Children Entering Kindergarten for the First Time for the 2026/2027 Academic Year Closes on January 16 WeChat title: Central Registration 2026/2027 Closes Jan 16

MACAU, January 14 -

Central Registration for Children Entering Kindergarten for the First Time for the 2026/2027 academic year commenced on 6 January 2026 and will close on 16 January 2026. As of 3:00 p.m. on 12 January 2026, more than 2,900 parents have successfully completed the registration via Macao One Account or on the website of the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), with the registration process proceeding smoothly.

Central Registration for the 2026/2027 academic year is intended for children who are between 3 and 5 years old on or before 31 December 2026 (i.e., born between 1 January 2021 and 31 December 2023 inclusive), meet the eligibility criteria, and are enrolling in pre-primary education (kindergarten) in Macao for the first time. Parents who have not yet completed Central Registration for their child must do so on or before 16 January 2026 via Macao One Account, the DSEDJ website (www.dsedj.gov.mo), or by visiting the DSEDJ service counters. During registration, parents should carefully read the admission regulations published by the schools they select, note how the schools will announce interview arrangements and admission results, and prepare a recent compliant photograph of the child.

To ensure the smooth implementation of Central Registration for Children Entering Kindergarten for the First Time, the DSEDJ has formulated relevant guidelines to regulate school enrolment procedures and has released infographics and animated short videos to assist parents in obtaining information such as the “Interview QR Code” and the “First-time Enrolment QR Code”. Schools will notify parents of the interview date and time between 10 and 12 February 2026. Parents are advised to set aside sufficient time to accompany their child to the interviews and prepare the “Interview QR Code” in advance. For enquiries, please call 8397 2309 during office hours, or follow the latest updates on the DSEDJ “Community of Education and Youth” Facebook and Instagram pages, the DSEDJ WeChat official account and the dedicated registration webpage.