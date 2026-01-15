Terri Eagle Group Expands Leadership Team, Strengthening Brand Strategy, and Bolstering Advisory Platform

New Managing Partner appointments reinforce Terri Eagle Group’s platform for growth, transformation, and M&A readiness.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terri Eagle Group , a strategic business advisory firm partnering with founders, family-led enterprises, and private equity firms, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Nina McCandless as Managing Partner, Brand & Client Strategy, and Marnie McBryde as Managing Partner, Executive Coaching & Search.These appointments reflect the firm’s continued evolution as a trusted partner for organizations navigating change, from brand and growth strategies to M&A readiness, integration, and long-term value creation.Nina McCandless Appointed Managing Partner, Brand & Client StrategySince August, McCandless has worked closely with Terri Eagle Group, playing a central role in client engagements spanning strategic positioning, go-to-market design, and organizational alignment in preparation for scale and transaction readiness.McCandless brings extensive experience across luxury, fashion, real estate, media, travel, and hospitality. Known for pairing creative vision with disciplined execution, she partners with founders to strengthen market position and support long-term enterprise value.“Nina has the rare ability to see both the story and the structure required to earn a brand’s place in the market,” said Terri Eagle, Founder & CEO of Terri Eagle Group. “She brings clarity, discipline, and momentum to every engagement with a truly winning spirit.”Marnie McBryde Joins as Managing Partner, Executive Coaching & SearchWith vast experience advising senior leadership teams, McBryde brings deep organizational perspective and insight to the firm’s advisory platform. She founded McBryde and Partners Inc., where she worked extensively with boards, CEOs, and executive teams across both commercial and nonprofit sectors.Before founding her business, McBryde served as a Partner at Korn/Ferry International and Spencer Stuart, holding leadership roles across New York, Hong Kong, and Tokyo, and advising global organizations. Her experience strengthens Terri Eagle Group’s ability to guide leadership teams through transition, succession, and organizational change.“The breadth and depth of Marnie’s network elevate the level of executive coaching and search we are able to deliver across every client engagement,” said Terri Eagle, Founder & CEO of Terri Eagle Group. “She builds relationships with integrity and intention, and due to her extraordinary network authority, she is able to identify and place the right leaders with both speed and precision.”A Strategic Advisory Platform Built for Growth, Transition & M&A ReadinessWith its expanded leadership team, Terri Eagle Group offers an integrated advisory platform designed to help organizations navigate complexity and unlock enterprise value, including:- Fractional executive leadership (CEO, CRO, CMO, CBO, & other strategic roles)- Founder & family-enterprise, and Private Equity advisory- M&A readiness, integration & leadership transition- Growth and go-to-market strategy- Improve operational disciplines and P&L Rigor- Brand fluency, strategic positioning & customer engagement strategies- Organizational alignment & culture strategy- Executive coaching, search and leadership advisory- Board, investor & stakeholder alignmentEngagements range from focused strategic projects to long-term advisory partnerships and fractional leadership roles.“These appointments represent the next chapter of Terri Eagle Group,” said Eagle. “We are building a firm centered on partnership, strategy and results.”For more information, visit www.terrieaglegroup.com

