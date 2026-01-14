Brim Analytics to Participate in ARPA-H Pediatric Cancer eXpansion to Help Scale Best-in-Class Care Nationwide

Brim and ARPA-H

Participation supports national effort to unlock cures for pediatric cancer using artificial intelligence.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brim Analytics today announced its participation in the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) Pediatric Cancer eXpansion (PCX), a national initiative designed to accelerate pediatric cancer research and care by expanding interoperable data-sharing infrastructure across the United States.PCX builds on investments made through ARPA-H’s Biomedical Data Fabric (BDF) Toolbox program, including the Democratized, AI-Guided Chart Abstraction Platform (DAGCAP) project. DAGCAP was funded by ARPA-H and led by Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) to demonstrate scalable, AI-guided abstraction of unstructured clinical data. The technology developed through DAGCAP was subsequently spun out of VUMC into Brim Analytics to support broader adoption and continued development.Through PCX, Brim Analytics will contribute AI-guided data abstraction capabilities that help transform unstructured clinical data into structured, reusable information, supporting research, collaboration, and care delivery at national scale.The Pediatric Cancer eXpansion aims to shorten the care journey for children with complex diseases by enabling clinicians and researchers to securely access and learn from real-world patient data across institutions. Pediatric cancer care relies heavily on information embedded in narrative clinical notes, pathology reports, and research documentation. This data is difficult to standardize and share using traditional approaches. PCX is designed to harmonize these data streams into an interoperable exchange that supports analysis and discovery across more than 200 pediatric care centers nationwide.Brim Analytics’ platform directly builds on the work demonstrated through DAGCAP, enabling consistent, auditable abstraction of clinically meaningful data from unstructured medical records. By transforming narrative information into structured representations, Brim supports downstream analytics, registry submissions, and multi-site research workflows that are essential to pediatric oncology.“PCX reflects the ARPA-H model of taking proven innovations and scaling them to where they can have the greatest impact,” said Dan Fabbri, CEO of Brim Analytics. “Brim was created to carry forward technology developed through ARPA-H funding at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, addressing one of the most persistent challenges in healthcare data: making unstructured clinical information usable across institutions. Through PCX, we’re proud to continue that work as part of a national effort to accelerate pediatric cancer research and care.”PCX brings together public agencies, academic medical centers, pediatric consortia, and technology partners to create a federated pediatric cancer data ecosystem. Rather than replacing existing systems, the initiative focuses on enabling interoperability across diverse data sources while respecting local data stewardship and governance.By participating in PCX, Brim Analytics continues its mission to support responsible, interoperable data infrastructure that helps translate clinical data into knowledge, without adding burden to clinicians or requiring institutions to overhaul existing systems.About Brim AnalyticsBrim Analytics is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming unstructured clinical data into structured, research-ready information using AI-guided chart abstraction. Brim supports clinical research, registries, and complex data workflows by enabling teams to extract meaningful insights from narrative medical records at scale, working closely with academic, clinical, and public-interest partners. Learn more at brimanalytics.com

