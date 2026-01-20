Ray Gifted Keys Advances ‘That’s On Me’ Campaign, Bridging Detroit Hip-Hop Legacy and R&B Storytelling

Official cover art for Ray Gifted Keys new lyric video "That's On Me" available now on Youtube. “Honored to share the screen with Detroit legend Swifty McVay. Bridging the city’s legacy with today’s independent grind. #DetroitHipHop #RayGiftedKeys #ThatsOnMe” “Co-directed every frame, bringing my vision to life. Watch ‘That’s On Me’ and feel the energy. #IAmGifted #RnBStorytelling #IndependentArtist”

Ray Gifted Keys continues the rollout of her debut album I Am Gifted with “That’s On Me” a release rooted in Detroit with cross-generational storytelling.

Co-directing ‘That’s On Me’ let me bring my vision to life — this video is all heart, Detroit, and owning my story.” — Ray Gifted Keys

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Detroit-based independent recording artist Ray Gifted Keys continues the rollout of her debut album I Am Gifted with “That’s On Me,” a release that underscores her commitment to storytelling, intentional visuals, and Detroit-rooted collaboration. The campaign reflects a measured approach to independent artistry, blending contemporary R&B with cultural legacy and creative control.Co-directed by Ray Gifted Keys and Rick, the forthcoming visual for “That’s On Me” was filmed at The Compound Creative Space, a Detroit-based venue recognized for supporting high-level visual productions. The location provided a cinematic yet authentic environment that aligns with the emotional tone of the record. Creative direction support was provided by Kat and Rick, whose collaboration helped shape the visual language of the project.The campaign also features an appearance by Swifty McVay, Detroit hip-hop veteran and D12 member, connecting Ray Gifted Keys’ work with the city’s influential rap legacy. The collaboration highlights a bridge between generations while reinforcing Detroit’s continued influence on modern music and creative expression.Videography for the project was handled by The Architexx Production Studios LLC, led by Matthew and Jeremiah Seegers. Their professional execution translated the sonic elements of I Am Gifted into a cohesive visual framework, reinforcing the album’s narrative depth and polished aesthetic.Operating independently through RayGiftedKeys Entertainment, LLC, Ray Gifted Keys continues to execute a rollout strategy comparable to major-label campaigns while maintaining creative autonomy. Her recent releases, including “Wrong One,” have expanded her digital reach and positioned her as a growing presence within Detroit’s evolving R&B landscape.With I Am Gifted, Ray Gifted Keys emphasizes intention, consistency, and visual storytelling as core pillars of her artistic identity. As the campaign progresses, additional visuals and creative releases connected to the project are expected.About Ray Gifted KeysRay Gifted Keys is a Detroit-based independent recording artist and creative entrepreneur. Releasing music through her company, RayGiftedKeys Entertainment, LLC, she blends contemporary R&B with soulful melodies and cinematic aesthetics while honoring Detroit’s musical legacy. Her work continues to gain traction across digital platforms as she builds a growing presence as an independent artist.

