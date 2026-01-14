1/13/26 – Avian Influenza Case Confirmed; No Additional Detections in Hawaiʻi

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

AVIAN INFLUENZA CASE CONFIRMED; NO ADDITIONAL DETECTIONS IN HAWAIʻI

HONOLULU – A case of avian influenza has now been confirmed in a Koloa Maoli (Hawaiian duck) found sick on November 26 at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Hanalei Wildlife Refuge in Hanalei, Kauaʻi. The bird which died within 24 hours of being found was recently confirmed positive by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories.

Avian influenza is a highly infectious and often deadly subtype of influenza A that mainly affects birds. Human infections are rare but can occur with close contact. This Kauaʻi detection was likely introduced through an infected migratory waterfowl.

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture & Biosecurity (DAB), and Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) continue coordinated monitoring of public health reports, poultry operations and wild bird populations for any signs of virus spread.

With migratory bird season underway, more birds traveling through the islands may carry avian diseases and it is recommended that the public avoid touching or handling wild birds, especially waterfowl or shorebirds.

If you encounter sick or dead birds, such as waterfowl:

Avoid touching or handling wild birds, especially waterfowl or shorebirds.

If capturing a dead or sick bird is necessary, wear gloves, minimize contact and follow biosafety protocols.

To report multiple or unusual illnesses in poultry, livestock or other wild birds or animals, contact DAB’s Animal Industry Division at 808-483-7100, Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or 808-837-8092 during non-business hours and holidays. Send email to [email protected]

About Avian Influenza:

Avian influenza is a virus that mainly affects birds; human infections are uncommon but can happen following close contact with infected birds.

The public risk in Hawaiʻi is currently low, so the DOH does not recommend restricting outdoor activities.

Routine influenza vaccines in humans do not protect against avian influenza; the best prevention is avoiding contact with sick or dead birds.

For more information, visit:

DOH: https://health.hawaii.gov/docd/disease_listing/avian-influenza/

DAB: https://dab.hawaii.gov/ai/ldc/avian-influenza-information/

