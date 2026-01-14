New England Patriots’ Drake Maye Kicks Off New Partnership with Papa Gino’s

New England's Favorite Pizza is Drake Maye's Favorite Pizza

The Official Pizza of New England is now the Official Pizza of Drake Maye

I discovered Papa Gino’s pizza when I moved to Boston last year and fell in love with it. My go-to slice is plain cheese. New England’s favorite pizza is my favorite pizza too!” — Drake Maye, New England Patriots Quarterback

DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Papa Gino’s, New England’s beloved neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, announced today they are teaming up with New England Patriots Quarterback Drake Maye on a new partnership.In celebration of this exciting partnership with New England’s #10, Papa Gino’s has launched a new promotion for customers: Buy any large cheese pizza, get a large cheese pizza for just $10! Offer valid through the end of 2026.Maye’s partnership with Papa Gino’s will be supported by a multi-media brand campaign including TV, digital and OOH advertising, promotional sponsorships, product launches, experiential and social media campaigns, and a charitable donation by Papa Gino’s to the Special Olympics. The exclusive collaboration between Maye and Papa Gino’s extends through April of 2027.“I am so excited to be working with Papa Gino’s on this new partnership. I discovered Papa Gino’s pizza when I moved to the Boston area last year and fell in love with it immediately,” said Maye. “My go-to slice is the plain cheese. New England’s favorite pizza has now become my favorite pizza too!”“We’re thrilled to partner with Drake to launch bold new marketing campaigns that spotlight the high-quality ingredients behind Papa Gino’s pizza, including fresh dough made in Massachusetts and delivered daily - qualities that have made Papa Gino’s a New England favorite. Drake’s authenticity, strong work ethic, and down-to-earth personality align perfectly with our brand values and our commitment to doing things the right way,” said Rachel Stephens, Chief Marketing Officer at Papa Gino’s. “We can’t wait to kick off this collaboration and give customers a fresh new reason to love Papa Gino’s.”A Delicious Partnership: The collaboration between Papa Gino’s and Drake MayeThe Dough Delivery with Drake Maye campaign, which was developed by Gravity Global, is set to launch in May of 2026. The campaign will leverage Maye’s authenticity, credibility and professional deliverability on the field, while communicating the quality foundation of every Papa Gino’s pizza – an authentic, traditional, hand-stretched dough – made fresh and delivered daily.“Handcrafted daily in Walpole, MA, from just five simple ingredients, our dough is the heart of the Papa Gino’s experience,” Stephens noted. “The new campaign will showcase our dedication to authentic recipes; high-quality ingredients; and freshly made dough that’s delivered daily.”Since joining the New England Patriots in 2024 as a first round (3rd overall) draft pick, Maye has become one of the most recognizable and beloved athletes throughout Pats Nation, New England, and beyond.What makes this partnership truly special is Drake Maye’s love of that unmistakable Papa Gino’s flavor that New Englanders have loved for generations.Since opening in East Boston in 1961, Papa Gino’s has stayed true to the same Italian-inspired recipes brought over from Italy in the 1930s, delivering the authentic, thin-crust taste that defines New England’s favorite pizza.For more than 60 years, these ingredients and traditions have come together to create the classic New England pizza that brings families and friends back again and again.About Papa Gino’sPapa Gino’s has been New England’s neighborhood pizzeria since 1961, serving authentic Italian-inspired pizza made from an 80-year-old family recipe. Known for its handmade dough, signature sauce, and premium cheese blend, Papa Gino’s delivers the classic thin-crust flavor generations of New Englanders have loved — bringing people together, one slice at a time. With more than 75 locations across Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, Papa Gino’s remains committed to its communities, supporting local businesses and serving families with pride. Follow Papa Gino’s on Facebook , Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The Papa Gino’s App is available to download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Find your neighborhood Papa Gino’s at papaginos.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.