Chair File Video: Meet 2026 AHA Board Chair Marc Boom, M.D.

Marc Boom, M.D., is president and CEO of Houston Methodist, which includes a leading academic medical center in the Texas Medical Center with seven other hospitals located throughout Greater Houston. As a practicing physician and health system leader, Dr. Boom is passionate about safety, quality, service and innovation.

As AHA chair, Dr. Boom acknowledges the challenges and opportunities ahead. He is optimistic about working with members to continue finding solutions and transforming the practice and delivery of medicine, providing “better care for humankind and for people in the United States.”

Watch this video to learn more about Dr. Boom and his priorities as AHA chair in 2026.  

Chair File Video: Meet 2026 AHA Board Chair Marc Boom, M.D.

