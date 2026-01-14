Study analyzes state of U.S. heart health and risk factors

A study released Jan. 12 by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology analyzed the current state of heart health in the U.S., highlighting the burden of disease, quality of care and mortality trends of risk factors and conditions that can lead to heart disease. The study found no change in the prevalence of hypertension among U.S. adults from 2009-2023 but found that hypertension-related cardiovascular deaths nearly doubled from 23 per 100,000 in 2000 to 43 per 100,000 in 2019. The prevalence of diabetes in U.S. adults increased from 11.9% in 2009-2010 to 14.1% in 2021-2023. Deaths related to type 2 diabetes increased from 30.4 per 100,000 adults in 2009 to 54 per 100,000 adults in 2023. The study analyzed other risk factors and conditions such as obesity, cigarette smoking and stroke, among others.