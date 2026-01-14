Guide highlights strategies for hospitals to manage mass violence incidents

The AHA, in partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina’s National Mass Violence Center, Jan. 13 released a new guide for hospital and health care leaders on how to prepare for, respond, mitigate and recover from mass violence incidents. The guide includes supplemental resources, such as a collaborators matrix that introduces how hospitals and health systems can work with community partners to recover from mass violence incidents. LEARN MORE.

