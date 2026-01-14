Philanthropist Thomas J. Henry’s $1 Million Gift Helps Expand Specialized Care as SER of Puerto Rico Celebrates 75 Years

Thomas J Henry Logo Thomas J. Henry (Image credit: Thomas J. Henry)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SER of Puerto Rico marked its 75th anniversary, the organization announced a major expansion in its capacity to deliver specialized medical and rehabilitation services, made possible in large part by a generous $1 million donation from attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry.The donation is part of Thomas J. Henry’s broader global philanthropic initiative to expand access to specialized healthcare and elevate communities worldwide. These efforts are coordinated through his philanthropic center based in Corpus Christi, Texas, which oversees strategic investments in medical, educational, and community-based organizations to ensure measurable, long-term impact.Henry’s contribution represents a transformative investment in healthcare access for children and adults across Puerto Rico. The funds will allow SER to recruit and retain highly specialized physicians in critical fields, including fetal and neonatal neurology, adult neurology, neuroimmunology, physical medicine and sports rehabilitation, and pediatric rheumatology. These are areas where advanced expertise can profoundly change lives.From November 2024 to October 2025, SER of Puerto Rico delivered 61,367 services, a 15.5% increase over the previous year. Medical evaluations climbed to 5,599, reflecting a 26.8% increase, while therapeutic services totaled 54,638, a 13.3% rise. These gains coincide with the expanded capacity enabled by philanthropic investments such as Henry’s.In addition, SER admitted 562 new participants during the period, expanding access to care by 32.6%, and reduced therapy wait times by 30%, ensuring that families receive services sooner, when intervention can be most effective.As the only pediatric rehabilitation center in Puerto Rico, SER also serves adults with acquired conditions. The organization emphasized that the growth supported by Henry’s donation has translated into meaningful improvements in mobility, communication, and functional independence for participants across the island.Founded in 1950, SER of Puerto Rico provides comprehensive medical, therapeutic, educational, and rehabilitation services to individuals with physical disabilities, neurodevelopmental conditions, and autism spectrum disorders. With centers in San Juan, Ponce, and Ceiba, along with a robust community outreach program serving the entire island, SER continues its mission now strengthened by the generosity and vision of Thomas J. Henry.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

