Manhattan School of Music Logo James Gandre (President, Manhattan School of Music) (Photo Credit: Manhattan School of Music) Elaine Quijano (CBS News correspondent) (Photo Credit: Manhattan School of Music) Han Jo Kim, MD (Photo Credit: Manhattan School of Music) Winter Donnelly (Photo Credit: Manhattan School of Music)

From Rising Stars to Global Icons: MSM Precollege Gala Highlights Artistic Legacy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan School of Music (MSM) brought together supporters, artists, alumni, and distinguished guests for its biennial Precollege Gala - in support of MSM’s Saturday pre-conservatory program for students ages 8 to 18 - in New York City.Hosted by CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano, the sold-out event honored Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard (PC ’98, HonDMA ’21) and internationally renowned spine surgeon Dr. Han Jo Kim (PC ’98), celebrating their exceptional professional achievements and the lasting influence of MSM’s Precollege Division.Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed standout performances by rising stars from the Precollege program, including violinist Isaiah Shin (PC ’32), pianist Christopher Ramos (PC ’26), soprano Isabella Moon (PC ’26), and multi-talented performer Winter Donnelly (PC ’27). Their appearances reflected the institution’s mission to cultivate artistry and personal growth in young musicians. Remarks were shared by MSM President James Gandre, Board Vice Chair and Precollege parent Kishore Ballal, pianist Simone Dinnerstein (PC ’89), and celebrated composer and pianist Chloe Flower (PC ’00), in addition to a special virtual greeting from double EGOT-winner songwriter Robert Lopez (PC ’93).The gala welcomed a notable roster of attendees who came together in support of arts education, including business leader Barbara Corcoran, Hospital for Special Surgery President/CEO Dr. Bryan T. Kelly, and artisan chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, among others. A cocktail reception followed the formal program, accompanied by additional performances from MSM Precollege students.Since its founding as a community music school in 1918, MSM has played a vital role in shaping generations of performers through its classical, jazz, and musical theatre programs. Proceeds from the gala will directly support the MSM Precollege Scholarship Fund, expanding opportunities for young artists regardless of financial need.About Manhattan School of Music (MSM):Founded as a community music school by Janet Daniels Schenck in 1918, today MSM is recognized for its more than 1,000 superbly talented undergraduate and graduate students who come from more than 50 countries and nearly all 50 states; its innovative curricula and world-renowned artist-teacher faculty that includes musicians from the New York Philharmonic, the Met Opera Orchestra, and the top ranks of the jazz and Broadway communities; and a distinguished community of accomplished, award-winning alumni working at the highest levels of the musical, educational, cultural, and professional worlds.The School is dedicated to the personal, artistic, and intellectual development of aspiring musicians, from its Precollege students through those pursuing doctoral studies. Offering classical, jazz, and musical theatre training, MSM grants a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees. True to MSM’s origins as a music school for children, the Precollege program continues to offer superior music instruction to 525 young musicians between the ages of 8 and 18. The School also serves some 6,000 New York City schoolchildren through its Arts-in-Education Program, and another 2,000 students through its critically acclaimed and pioneering Distance Learning Program.For more information on Manhattan School of Music, its history, and its curriculum, visit: www.msmnyc.edu IG: @msm.nyc | F: msmnyc | X/T: @MSMnyc

