Governor Newsom announces appointments 1.13.2026

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Cory Binns, of San Diego, has been appointed Chief Deputy Director at the California Department of Transportation. Binns has been a Retired Annuitant Director of Construction and Engineering at the San Diego Association of Governments since 2025. He was a Pre-Construction Manager of Alternative Delivery at Flatiron Construction from 2023 to 2024. Binns served in a variety of roles at the California Department of Transportation from 1999 to 2023, including Deputy Director of Maintenance and Operations, District 11 Director, and Corridor Manager. He was the Construction Quality Control Manager at West Coast General Corporation from 1997 to 1998. Binns was a Project Engineer at Pountney and Associates from 1995 to 1997. He was an Assistant Engineer at Riverside County Flood Control from 1991 to 1994. Binns served in the Navy Reserve Civil Engineer Corps from 1998 to 2006. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from the University of California, Irvine. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $234,000. Binns is registered without party preference.

Sara Nelson, of Roseville, has been appointed Deputy Secretary of Administrative Services at the California Health and Human Services Agency. Nelson has been Chief of the Strategic Planning and Workforce Development Division at the Department of Health Care Services since 2022, where she was Assistant Chief from 2021 to 2022. She was an Administration Manager at the Health and Human Services Agency from 2019 to 2021. Nelson was a Training Coordinator in the Training and Development Unit at California Department of Tax and Fee Administration from 2017 to 2019. She was a Training Coordinator and Instructor in the Organizational Development Section at California Highway Patrol from 2012 to 2016. Nelson earned a Master of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Franklin University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $157,716. Nelson is registered without party preference.

Asha Jennings, of Carmichael, has been appointed Chief Counsel at the Department of Health Care Access and Information. Jennings has been Acting Chief Counsel at the California Department of Health Care Access and Information since 2025, where she was Assistant Chief Counsel from 2023 to 2025. She was an Attorney at the California Department of Managed Health Care from 2012 to 2023. Jennings was an Associate at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP from 2009 to 2012. She was an Outreach Coordinator at the M.I.N.D. Institute at University of California Davis from 2004 to 2005. Jennings was Marketing Communications Manager at MedImmune Vaccines/Aviron from 2000 to 2002. She was a Program Specialist for Advocacy and Government Relations at the American Diabetes Association from 1998 to 2000. Jennings earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of California, Davis and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Politics from Willamette University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $207,660. Jennings is a Democrat.

Anne Di Grazia, of Turlock, has been appointed Assistant Deputy Director of Communications at the Department of Aging. Di Grazia has been Communications Director in Office of Senator Henry Stern at the California State Senate since 2023. She was Senior Consultant to the Senate Democratic Caucus at the California State Senate from 2021 to 2023. Di Grazia was Communications Director in the Office of Senator Holly Mitchell at the California State Senate from 2019 to 2021. She was an Investigative Journalist at BBC Radio from 2018 to 2019. Di Grazia was a Media Liaison at Boat Refugee Foundation from 2017 to 2019. She was a Reporter at KXTV ABC from 2016 to 2017. Di Grazia was a Reporter at KGET17 NBC/Telemundo from 2014 to 2016. She was a Production Assistant and Editor at Fox Soccer in 2014. Di Grazia was an Investigative Unit Assistant at KCBS/KCAL from 2012 to 2014. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Journalism and International Studies from Pepperdine University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $130,008. Di Grazia is a Democrat.

Dale Romanini, of McKinleyville, has been appointed to the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board. Romanini held several roles at LACO Associates from 1999 to 2023, including Lab Director, Eureka Regional Manager, and Material Testing Lab Manager. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $250 per diem. Romanini is a Democrat.

Brenda Lewis, of Bakersfield, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where she has served since 2022. Lewis held several roles at Kern High School District from 1988 to 2021, including Associate Superintendent of Instruction, Principal, Director of Program Improvement, Assistant Principal of Instruction, Dean of Students, and Physical Education Teacher. She is a member of the Board of Directors of UMOJA at Bakersfield College, Mendiburu Magic Foundation and No Sister Left Behind, and a Member of the California Association of African American Superintendents & Administrators and Project BEST Advisory Board at Kern High School District. Lewis earned a Doctor of Education degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of LaVerne, a Master of Science degree in Physical Education from Oklahoma State University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from East Central University. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Lewis is a Democrat.

Cynthia Glover Woods, of Eastvale, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where she has served since 2020. Woods was an Instructor at Riverside County Office of Education School of Education from 2024 to 2025. She was an Adjunct Professor at the University of Redlands from 2021 to 2023. Woods held multiple roles at the Riverside County Office of Education from 2013 to 2021, including Chief Academic Officer and Senior Leadership Associate. She held multiple positions at the Alvord Unified School District from 2002 to 2013, including Assistant Superintendent, Director of Elementary Education, Coordinator of Professional Development, and Elementary Principal. Woods held multiple positions at the Compton Unified School District from 1990 to 2002, including Elementary Principal, Language Arts Curriculum Specialist, and Teacher. She is Chair of the National Academic Assembly Council and Member of the Board of Trustees at the College Board, Member of the Advisory Council of Western Educational Equity Assistance Center and Member of the California Association of African American Superintendents & Administrators. Woods earned a Doctor of Education degree in Educational Leadership from Azusa Pacific University, a Master of Education degree in Educational Administration from California State University, Dominguez Hills and a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from California State University, Long Beach. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Woods is a Democrat.

Gabriela Gonzalez, of Downey, has been reappointed to the State Board of Education, where she has been serving since 2022. Gonzalez has been a Teacher at Montebello Unified School District since 2001. She is a member of the California Teachers Association. Gonzalez earned a Master of Arts degree in Educational Leadership and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Liberal Studies from California State University, Dominguez Hills. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Gonzalez is a Democrat.