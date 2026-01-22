Greg Nathan of the Franchise Relationships Institute Officially Accredited as a Member of The Franchise Consortium

Greg Nathan, Founder & CEO of The Franchise Relationships Institute (FRI)

The Franchise Consortium announces that Greg Nathan, Founder of the Franchise Relationships Institute has successfully met all accreditation requirements.

Greg’s work has fundamentally shaped how leading franchise systems understand trust, leadership, and the human dynamics that drive unit-level performance.” — Keith Gerson, CFE

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Franchise Consortium today announced that Greg Nathan, Founder of the Franchise Relationships Institute (FRI), has successfully met all accreditation requirements and is now an official member of the Consortium.The Franchise Consortium is a highly selective network of best-in-class professional service providers dedicated to advancing responsible franchising , franchisee success, and sustainable system growth. Membership is granted only after a rigorous evaluation of experience, ethics, results, and alignment with the Consortium’s standards for excellence.Greg Nathan brings more than three decades of pioneering work in franchise psychology and relationships to the Consortium. A globally recognized business psychologist and best-selling author, Nathan has conducted longitudinal research across more than 550 franchise brands worldwide, helping franchisors and franchisees strengthen trust, alignment, and long-term performance.“I have always seen Bill and Keith as trailblazers in the franchising sector, and their contribution to responsible franchising has been significant. So, when I heard about their initiative to start a consortium of quality suppliers to the sector, I was keen to be involved,” said Nathan.“Our purpose at the Franchise Relationships Institute has been to share proven psychological insights that promote responsible franchising and help franchisors and their franchisees achieve greater success and satisfaction. We’ve been conducting research into what drives success in franchising for 35 years, across over 550 brands, and our clients constantly tell us how useful our tools and training programs are in helping them maintain healthy franchise relations. And we all know how essential this is for sustainable success.”Keith Gerson, Co-Founder and Managing Director of The Franchise Consortium, emphasized the strategic importance of Nathan’s inclusion:“Greg’s work has fundamentally shaped how leading franchise systems understand trust, leadership, and the human dynamics that drive unit-level performance. His accreditation reflects not just tenure, but the real-world impact of his research on franchise outcomes globally.”Bill Edward, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director stated:“The Franchise Consortium was created to raise the bar for who franchisors rely on as strategic partners. Greg’s inclusion reinforces our commitment to evidence-based insight, ethical practice, and long-term value creation across franchise systems.”As an accredited member, Nathan will collaborate with fellow Consortium members across advisory, analytics, technology, operations, and people-strategy disciplines—bringing psychological insight into boardroom-level decision-making, franchisee engagement strategies, and system health diagnostics.________________________________________About the Franchise Relationships InstituteFounded by Greg Nathan, the Franchise Relationships Institute (FRI) is the world’s leading authority on the psychology of franchising. For more than 35 years, FRI has helped franchise systems improve trust, leadership effectiveness, franchisee engagement, and long-term performance through research-based tools, diagnostics, and training programs.Learn more at: https://www.franchiserelationships.com ________________________________________About The Franchise ConsortiumThe Franchise Consortium is an invitation-only network of elite professional service providers committed to responsible franchising and sustainable growth. Members are vetted against strict accreditation standards and collectively serve franchisors, franchisees, and private equity groups seeking trusted expertise across development, operations, analytics, culture, and governance.Learn more at: https://thefranchiseconsortium.com

