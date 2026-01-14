New York Comedy Film Festival Announces Full Schedule for Inaugural Weeklong Celebration of Comedy Film February 15 - 22

New York Comedy Film Festival The Founders of New York Comedy Film Festival, Jess Domain, Norm Laviolette, Steve Eliau, Bob Melley Before We Get Started Film Poster

NYC’s first festival dedicated exclusively to comedy presents 75+ features, shorts, episodics, and docs, plus filmmaker panels and late-night screenings.

“The New York Comedy Film Festival is ready to take over the city with a week that truly celebrates everything that comedy film contributes to our culture,” said Steve Eliau, CBO of NYCFF” — Steve Eliau, Chief Business Officer of NYCFF

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF), a new festival celebrating comedy as an art form and cultural force, today announced the full schedule for its inaugural event, taking place February 15-22 at Asylum NYC and the Baruch Colleg ePerforming Arts Center. The first-of-its-kind festival will bring together filmmakers, comedians, and fans from around the world for a weeklong celebration of comedy on screen. Festival passes and individual tickets are available now, because laughing at home is great, but laughing together is better.The acclaimed NYCFF lineup spans the full spectrum of comedic storytelling, featuring full-length features, documentaries, mockumentaries, shorts, and episodic works. More than 75 films from established and emerging filmmakers will be presented, alongside panels, special events, and late-night screenings designed to make audiences laugh, think and occasionally think about laughing.“The New York Comedy Film Festival is ready to take over the city with a week that truly celebrates everything that comedy contributes to our culture,” said Steve Eliau, Chief Business Officer of NYCFF. “Our inaugural lineup brings together over 75 films with hysterical screenings and meaningful conversations with the people behind the laughs. This lineup showcases the incredible range and creative power of comedic storytelling, and we’re excited to host these amazing films and filmmakers in New York.”Among the films bringing big laughs at NYCFF include “You Had to Be There: How the Toronto Godspell Ignited the Comedy Revolution...,” a celebratory documentary directed by Nick Davis and executive produced by Judd Apatow; Golden Globe nominee for Best Motion Picture “Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier’s acclaimed darkly comedic drama about family, creativity, and emotional inheritance starring Golden Globe nominees Renate Reinsve and Elle Fanning, and Best Supporting Actor winner Stellan Skarsgård; “Before We Get Started,” a documentary spotlighting warmup comedians featuring Amy Schumer, John Oliver, Howie Mandel, Nikki Glaser, Ryan Reiss, Seth Meyers and others; and “Bunny,” a comedy-drama directed by Ben Jacobson about a hustler drawn into a deadly fight for survival after a job gone wrong. The festival will also present an Almost Midnight daily series featuring cult classics, outrageous comedies and anything-goes energy. A full schedule is available at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/program For one week, New York gets to laugh together, and we think that’s something worth showing up for. Audiences can be a part of the inaugural New York Comedy Film Festival by purchasing festival passes and tickets at www.comedyfilmfestivals.com/tickets . Tickets start at $33, but the laughs are free.Media interested in festival credentials and reserving screenings can contact NYCFF@elevatecom.comABOUT THE NEW YORK COMEDY FILM FESTIVALThe New York Comedy Film Festival (NYCFF) is a film festival entirely dedicated to celebrating comedy in film, spotlighting the full spectrum of humor from features and documentaries to shorts and episodic storytelling. The inaugural 2026 edition will showcase more than 70 films from established and emergingfilmmakers, honoring comedy as both an art form and a cultural force. Screenings and events will take place across New York City, bringing filmmakers and audiences together for a week of films, conversations, and special events. To learn more, please visit www.comedyfilmfestivals.com

New York Comedy Film Festival 2026 Teaser Reel

