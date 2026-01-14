ICE Arrests Worst of Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including a Child Pornographer

ICE law enforcement is facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them, a 3,200% increase in vehicle attacks, and an 8,000% increase in death threats

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country, including those convicted of child pornography production and possession, aggravated assault, burglary and false imprisonment.

“Despite a more than 1,300% increase in assaults against our law enforcement and an 8,000% increase in death threats, our officers continue to put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Yesterday's arrests included a monster who was filming children being raped. Thanks to ICE law enforcement this sadistic criminal is out of American neighborhoods. We are thankful for our law enforcement officers for all they do to make America safe again. We will not let violence stop us or slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from our communities.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Denis Pop-Cuz, a 20–year-old citizen of Guatemala convicted for possess obscene material with minor, and film child porn age 15+ in Stafford, Virginia.

Josue Roa-Bahena, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for aggravated assault family member in Harris County, Texas.

Shawn Lewis, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica convicted for burglary in Queens, New York.

Carlos Alberto Alvarez Cuevas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted for burglary in Van Nuys, California.

Sergio Salvador Salazar Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for false imprisonment and battery in Los Angeles, California.

