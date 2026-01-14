DHS Calls on Governor Walz and Mayor Frey to Honor ICE Arrest Detainers of More than 1,360 Criminal Illegal Aliens in the State’s Custody

Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSE to protect Minnesotans and instead protect violent criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today is calling on Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey to put the safety of Minnesotans first and honor U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 including violent criminals in the state’s custody.

Since President Trump took office, Governor Walz has refused to cooperate with ICE and released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota.

“Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSE to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minneapolis. We are calling on Walz and Frey to stop this dangerous policy and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 criminal illegal aliens in Minnesota’s custody,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.”

Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens released under Governor Walz and sanctuary politicians’ policies in Minnesota include:

Leny Odemel Ramirez-Santos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras charged with sex offense against a child – fondling and driving under the influence of liquor.

Edwin Amable Ashca Ninasuta, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador with charges for lewd or lascivious acts with a minor.

Lenda Neh Mama Epse George, a criminal illegal alien from Cameroon with charges for cruelty toward a child and domestic violence.

German Adriano Llangari Inga, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador charged with homicide – negligent manslaughter with a vehicle and driving under the influence of liquor.

Puol Both, a criminal illegal alien from Sudan convicted of making terroristic threats, burglary, first-degree aggravated robbery, and larceny.

Somsalao Thonesavanh, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of drug trafficking and selling a synthetic narcotic.

# # #