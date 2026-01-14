DHS Highlights Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested Yesterday During Operation Metro Surge Including Rapists, Armed Robbers, and Drug Traffickers

We will not let sanctuary politicians or anti-ICE agitators slow us down from making Minnesota safe again

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) highlighted the success of Operation Metro Surge in arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from Minnesota neighborhoods, despite a lack of cooperation from sanctuary jurisdictions and violence from anti-ICE agitators.

Since President Trump took office, Governor Tim Walz has refused to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of Minnesota. Today, DHS called on Governor Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey to put the safety of Minnesotans first and honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 1,360 including violent criminals in the state’s custody.

“Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSE to cooperate with ICE law enforcement and will not let us into their jails. They have released nearly 470 criminal illegal aliens including violent criminals back onto the streets of Minnesota. They have made it abundantly clear they are prioritizing politics over public safety. Minnesota's sanctuary politicians have chosen to side with criminal illegal aliens and ignored their American victims,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Just yesterday our law enforcement arrested rapists, armed robbers, and drug traffickers. We are doing what Governor Walz and Mayor Frey REFUSED to do—make Minnesota safe again.”

Criminal illegal aliens arrested yesterday during Operation Metro Surge include:

Jai Vang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of armed robbery of a business.

Meng Khong Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos with TWELVE criminal convictions including indecent exposure, possession of, manufacturing, and selling methamphetamine, selling cocaine, dangerous drugs, burglary, and fraud – impersonation.

Joshua Fornoh, a criminal illegal alien from Liberia convicted of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.

Rene Mercedes Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted of sex assault and obstructing justice.

Chia Yang, a criminal illegal alien from Laos convicted of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing police in a motor vehicle, and driving after revocation.

Irving Cadena Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico convicted of possession of cocaine, three counts of possession of marijuana, minor in possession of alcohol, and willful reckless driving.

# # #