VeritasChain Standards Organization Releases VAP Framework: Open Standard for Verifiable AI Decision Audit Trails

Logo of the VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO), a neutral standards body developing cryptographic audit and provenance frameworks for AI systems.

Cross-domain framework enables cryptographic verification of AI system decisions. Addresses EU AI Act compliance. Published under CC BY 4.0 open license.

When AI systems make consequential decisions, stakeholders need mathematical proof, not trust. VAP provides the infrastructure to verify what actually happened inside the algorithm.” — Tokachi Kamimura, Founder and Technical Director, VSO

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) today announced the public release of the Verifiable AI Provenance (VAP) Framework Specification v1.1, an open standard defining minimum requirements for cryptographically verifiable AI decision trails. The specification is available at https:// github .com/veritaschain/vap-spec under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.■ Addressing the AI Accountability GapAs artificial intelligence systems increasingly influence decisions affecting financial markets, healthcare, transportation, and public services, a critical gap has emerged between AI capabilities and accountability infrastructure. Current logging practices provide no cryptographic guarantees against tampering, omission, or selective presentation of audit records.VAP addresses this gap by establishing a four-layer architecture for tamper-evident, externally-verifiable AI decision trails. The framework applies proven cryptographic techniques from Certificate Transparency (RFC 6962) and digital signature standards to AI system auditing."When an AI system makes a consequential decision, stakeholders need more than logs they must trust," said Tokachi Kamimura, Founder and Technical Director of VSO. "They need mathematical proof. VAP provides the infrastructure to move from trust-based to verification-based accountability."■ Framework ArchitectureVAP specifies four architectural layers that all compliant implementations must support:The Identity Layer ensures every event receives a globally unique identifier (UUID v7), high-precision timestamp, and cryptographic binding to its issuer.The Provenance Layer captures decision context including the actor (AI model or human), available inputs, operational parameters, the decision made, and resulting outcomes.The Integrity Layer provides tamper-evidence through SHA-256 hash chains linking sequential events, with Ed25519 digital signatures providing non-repudiation.The Verification Layer enables third-party verification through Merkle tree construction and external anchoring to append-only transparency logs.■ Domain ProfilesVAP serves as a meta-framework with domain-specific extensions called Profiles. Two profiles are currently available:VCP (VeritasChain Protocol) targets algorithmic and AI-driven trading systems. VCP defines event types for trading operations, supports nanosecond timestamp precision, and provides integration patterns for FIX Protocol environments. VCP has been submitted to IETF as draft-kamimura-scitt-vcp.CAP (Content/Creative AI Profile) addresses AI content generation accountability, introducing completeness guarantees that enable cryptographic proof of non-generation, critical for content moderation verification.Additional profiles for autonomous vehicles (DVP), medical AI (MAP), and public administration systems (PAP) are planned.■ Regulatory AlignmentVAP is designed to support compliance with emerging AI regulations worldwide. The framework addresses key requirements of the EU AI Act Article 12 logging provisions, which take effect for high-risk AI systems in August 2026. VAP also supports MiFID II RTS 25 algorithmic trading record-keeping requirements and provides GDPR-compatible data deletion through crypto-shredding techniques.■ Open Standards ApproachVSO has published VAP under CC BY 4.0 license, ensuring the specification remains freely available for implementation, modification, and distribution. This approach reflects VSO's position that accountability infrastructure must be transparent, vendor-neutral, and publicly verifiable."A proprietary audit system is a contradiction," Kamimura noted. "If you cannot verify the verifier, you have merely relocated the trust problem. Open standards are essential for genuine accountability."VSO is pursuing international standardization through IETF submission and planned engagement with ISO/TC 68 and ISO/IEC JTC 1/SC 42.■ Implementation SupportVAP is designed for non-invasive integration through the sidecar pattern, enabling adoption without modifying production AI systems. Reference implementations and SDKs are available through VSO's GitHub organization.Organizations interested in implementing VAP can access complete documentation, example payloads, and conformance testing guidance at the VAP specification repository.■ About VeritasChain Standards OrganizationVeritasChain Standards Organization (VSO) is a vendor-neutral standards body developing open specifications for verifiable AI decision provenance. VSO maintains the VAP Framework and its domain profiles, operating under principles of technical rigor, vendor neutrality, and open governance.Website: https://veritaschain.org Specification: https://github.com/veritaschain/vap-spec Contact: standards@veritaschain.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.